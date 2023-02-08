CHAMPAIGN – Former Illinois players Sydney Brown, Chase Brown, Quan Martin and Devon Witherspoon were each invited to the NFL Draft Combine, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The combine is in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium and begins on March 2.

Witherspoon is projected as a first round pick, but the invitation signals there is significant interest from NFL teams in all four, with 319 invites this year when there are 259 selections in the NFL Draft this spring.

Witherspoon was named the top defensive back in the Big Ten after a season with 14 passes defended and three interceptions. Sydney Brown ended the regular season tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with five while Quan Martin had 11 passes defended, three picks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Chase Brown led Power Five rushers in the regular season with 1,643 yards.