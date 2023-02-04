IOWA CITY — A road loss that stymied the Illini’s recent conference hot streak bared some resemblance to the loss that happened right before it began.

Illinois' 81-79 road loss was one that got away for the Illini, with 22 fouls — including 16 in the second half — that sent the Hawkeyes to the free throw line. Iowa scored 22 points from the charity stripe in the final 15:29 to generate offense late.

"We know that that is the whole reason we lost, essentially," Illinois'' Matthew Mayer said. "I mean, they've got good players and are a good team, but we could have had that one."

It was a similar story in the team’s loss against Northwestern in Evanston on Jan. 4. Illinois had a season-high 29 fouls against the Wildcats, who made 32-of-40 free throws that night. Illinois dug itself into a hole too big to climb then, and faced a similar problem at Iowa on Saturday.

This time around, one of the main beneficiaries of Illinois’ fouling was Iowa guard Tony Perkins, who came into the contest averaging 10.6 points and shooting 39.7% from the field. He got into a second half rhythm and exploded for a career-high 32 points. He had seven points when he was fouled with 15:29 to go, but made a couple free throws and caught fire down the stretch with 25 points from then on.

“We just weren’t disciplined enough defensively,” coach Brad Underwood said.

The fouls by Illinois also had an effect on its offense since it put Mayer on the bench in foul trouble for stretches and meant the Illini were without Terrence Shannon Jr. for the final possession after he fouled out with 29 seconds left.

Mayer had 15 points in the first 15 minutes, but went to the bench with 4:50 left in the first after this third foul. He had six points the rest of the way to finish with 21.

Dain Dainja, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, had to sit with Mayer for the final 4:35 in the first half. That meant that the Illini were without a pair of starters late in the half that included a late six-point spurt by Iowa in the final 50 seconds that proved vital later on.

Illinois had a chance to hold for the last shot and at least a four-point lead, but Epps took an open 3 with 21 seconds left in the half. Iowa got the rebound and found Kris Murray for a 3 at the buzzer to pull the Hawkeyes within one at the break.

"We didn't handle the end of the first half very well," Underwood said. "The end of the first half was a huge momentum swing. You know I love Jayden shooting the ball but he can't shoot that ball and we can't push there. We had a huge sequence where they hit a three and it's a big momentum swing and we just have to have a much better understanding of time and score and how to handle that situation."

Those mistakes and missed opportunities proved costly in two of the Illini’s last three conference losses, though those have bookended one of the most consistent runs the team has had this season.

In between the Illini’s two losses caused in large part to lack of defensive discipline, it has been one of the top defenses in the conference. It’s second in the Big Ten in defensive efficiency behind Rutgers, while that unit had been key in runaway wins by Illinois over the past few weeks.

Illinois responded to the loss against Northwestern by winning seven of its next eight games, vaulting itself back into conference contention and into the conversation for beneficial seeding in the NCAA Tournament. The Illini will hope for a similar response to this one with an adjustment to its fouling volume.

"That's an easy thing to fix," Mayer said. "I thought we had a good game today besides that. So this is a loss, but we're gonna learn a lot from this one."

