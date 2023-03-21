CHAMPAIGN — The third year of the Bret Bielema era is officially underway.

Illinois started spring practice on Tuesday, and will have 15 practices over the next month after having some bowl practices in December that gave it a taste of the offseason.

The Illini are coming off their best season since 2007, trying to build off the momentum of a January bowl appearance for the first time since the 2007 Rose Bowl.

“It’s Year 3 — it should be going in the right direction,” Bielema said. “I think it is, but we want to try to maximize it the best we can.”

Here are five things to watch in the weeks leading up to the team’s spring game on April 20, and in the offseason before the season opener Sept. 2 against Toledo.

How does quarterback shake out?

Luke Altmyer got his first practice reps with teammates after transferring from Mississippi in the spring, and will be the clear favorite to start after the Illini’s strong push to get him out of the transfer portal.

He’ll compete with Ball State transfer John Paddock and redshirt freshman Donavan Leary — in a similar fashion Tommy DeVito competed with Art Sitkowski last season before being announced the starter in the fall.

Bielema could announce a starter in the spring, or go with the strategy of last season where he waited until the backend of fall camp.

“You get the excitement of a new quarterback,” Bielema said. “Whoever it’s going to be, there’s going to be a new quarterback. I really feel good about the guys we added — Luke, John and also Donovan Leary, who has been very exciting to watch over the last year.”

Who replaces the Chase Brown?

All-American Chase Brown is off to the NFL Draft, so Illinois will need a new feature back, or backs, in 2023.

Josh McCray and Reggie Love are the two favorites to get bigger roles. Love had 12 carries for 53 yards as a starter in the bowl game and was the primary backup to Brown last season with 350 yards and two scores.

“For me, since I’ve been here, the one thing that has stuck out with me about Reggie is how consistent he’s been and how he’s consistently taken advantage of his opportunities,” Lunney said. “A number of big plays last year were created when he got an opportunity to play. Very trustworthy”

McCray got his share of touches in a backfield with Brown in the 2021 season, but injuries derailed his 2022 campaign. He’ll get a chance to re-enter the backfield as a primary option this season.

“Going into last fall, I was probably more excited about Josh McCray than I ever have, and I’ve been excited about him since he got here,” Bielema said. “He’s changed his body, his demeanor, his overall maturity in everything he’s done. Josh has been impressive to me.”

Aidan Laughery, Jordan Anderson and freshman Kaden Feagin also could be in the mix for smaller roles in a backfield committee. In Bielema’s best years at Wisconsin he had a steady rotation of running backs, like in 2011 and 2012 when he had future NFL backs James White, Monte Ball and Melvin Gordon on the same roster.

It won’t be a surprise if the Illini transition to a more spread out running workload this season.

“Those five guys, competition brings the best out of people,” Bielema said. “Josh and Reggie both have really demonstrated to our staff the steps that they are ready to hopefully take.”

What does the defense look like?

Aaron Henry has a simple mantra in replacing Ryan Walters as the Illini’s defensive coordinator.

“In the words of my grandmother, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t break it,’” Henry said. “It will be some small, minor tweaks, but we’re going to do what we do. I think our players have a really good feel of that. It’s just making sure we’ve got the right guys to do it.”

Illinois relied heavily on its secondary, with a lot of its most experienced pieces last season being on the back end. That’s not the case anymore with one returning starter there. The front seven will be where Illinois returns the most, keeping everyone but nose tackle Calvin Avery.

A younger secondary could also use help from returning edge rushers Seth Coleman, Gabe Jacas and Ezekiel Holmes.

“It’s kind of like flipping from what we (had last year),” Henry said. “The back end was loaded last year. We had some good guys up front, but probably a little heavier on the back end. Because we’re going to be so dominant up front, we’re going to allow those guys to do what they do and allow their coaches to coach them. I think bringing (outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen) in, our pass-rush specialist, it’s just a whole new element.”

How does the secondary shake out?

Illinois only returns one starter from last year’s secondary in cornerback Taz Nicholson, who practiced fully Tuesday after recovering from a wrist injury that ended his 2022 season.

That means there are plenty of open spots to fill outside Nicholson at the opposite corner spot and at safety.

Illinois added transfer safety Nicario Harper and had younger players like safety Matthew Bailey, corner Tyler Strain and corner Xavier Scott playing more snaps as last season progressed before all three started in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Tyson Rooks had some preseason buzz from Henry and coaches at corner, but could be moved to safety or around the formation with a rangy 6-foot-4 frame.

Bailey will be out this spring with a leg injury, but the rest of a young secondary will train at multiple positions so Henry and his defensive staff can find the best overall lineup to replace All-Big Ten departures Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown, Quan Martin and Kendall Smith.

“There are going to be guys who rep at corner, they’re going to rep at safety, they’re going to rep at nickel because there are some guys we don’t know about yet that maybe they’re starting off at safeties and they can easily be moved to corners; or maybe they start at corner and can easily be moved to nickel or safety,” Henry said. “I think as a coaching staff we’ve got to have an open mind to, ‘What is this kid’s capabilities? What can and can’t he do?’ I think once spring ball is over we’ll have a great feel of that.”

