Five-star point guard Skyy Clark commits to Illinois

Illinois men’s basketball got a late addition to its 2022 class with the commitment of five-star point guard Skyy Clark on Thursday.

Clark, the 27th-ranked player in the 247sports composite ranking and the fifth-ranked point guard, committed to the Illini on ESPNU. He is the first five-star to commit to Brad Underwood at Illinois and is the Illini’s highest-ranked recruit since at least 2000, per 247sports. Jereme Richmond was 29th in the 2010 class and Bulls guard and Illini All-American Ayo Dosunmu was 32nd in the 2018 class.

Clark’s addition gives the Illini a guard to help fill the void left by Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Da’Monte Williams and, most recently Andre Curbelo. The three senior guards exhausted their eligibility after the 2021-22 season while Curbelo entered the transfer portal March 28.

Curbelo’s transfer left Illinois without a point guard briefly until Clark committed. He’ll be one of the favorites to start at point guard, with other guards on the roster like RJ Melendez, Brandin Podziemski or transfer targets Brandon Murray and Terrence Shannon Jr. each playing primarily at the wing or off guard spots.

Clark joins four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris in the team’s incoming class. Illinois also has 6-foot-6 wing commit Ty Rodgers to round out a class that is now eighth in the 2022 class according to 247sports.

Clark’s 6-foot-3 and transferred to Montverde Academy for his senior season and recovered from an ACL tear in six months to return to the court in January.

When Illinois assistant Tim Anderson was at DePaul, Clark committed to the Blue Demons when they were his first offer in eighth grade, but later decommitted once his recruitment took off.

"Coach Tim, he's like an uncle to me," Clark said on the ESPNU broadcast.

Clark committed to Kentucky in October 2020 and signed with the Wildcats before de-commiting and asking for a release from his letter of intent on March 6.

Clark and Rodgers will both play in the Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago on April 15 at the United Center.

