Empty possessions and special teams blunders doom Illinois in loss to Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had a chance to extend its lead in the Big Ten West, but its offense came up empty.

Illinois came away without points on five separate drives into Michigan State territory, the final one ending as the clock struck zero with a chance to tie the game.

Those empty possessions culminated in the Illini falling 23-15 to Michigan State at home Saturday. A late score by Isaiah Williams, who had 98 yards receiving with two scores, wasn’t enough.

Chase Brown had 33 carries for 136 yards while Tommy DeVito was 25-for-37 for 288 yards and two scores.

The Illini offense was 1-for-6 on fourth down with just two scoring drives to show for 441 total yards. The defense gave up as many points as it did in the past two games combined. Many of those Spartans drives were aided by good field position. The Spartans average starting field position was their own 38-yard line.

"I told the guys this is exactly how you lose a football game," coach Bret Bielema said.

With Purdue losing to Iowa, the Illini (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) maintain a lead in the Big Ten West. Instead of having a scenario where a win next week against the Boilermakers would clinch a division title, Illinois now needs to win that game and then one of its following two.

The Illini outgained the Spartans (4-5, 2-4) 441-294, but during moments where the offense was in prime position to get on the scoreboard it came up empty.

After Williams opened the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown with 8:03 left in the first, Illinois didn’t score again until Williams scored at the beginning of the fourth. The unit struggled despite multiple starters being suspended on the Spartans defense.

Sydney Brown opened the game with an interception on the first play from scrimmage, but the Illini failed to capitalize with an incomplete pass on a 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Chase Brown fumbled at the Spartans 22-yard line.

Michigan State found some holes on quick passes against an aggressive Illinois defense. Screens and passes into the flat propelled two Spartans scoring drives along with a 34-yard pass from Payton Thorne to Jayden Reed.

Michigan State got a field goal from Ben Patton and then a 1-yard touchdown reception from Tre Mosley to go up 9-7 with 10:21 left in the second after an extra point went off the upright. The Spartans led the rest of the way

At the end of the half, Illinois elected to go for it on 4th-and-19 from the Michigan State 29-yard line instead of opting for a field goal against the wind. Two plays earlier, Illinois went out for a field goal from the 19-yard line but then Michigan State accepted a 15-yard penalty for a block below the waist on Chase Brown after initially declining it.

"We felt we had to get to basically the 18-yard line (to kick)," Bielema said. "I was gonna go to the 20-yard line. I got an apology from the officials at the end of half there when they declined it, we sent out the field goal unit. And of course, they changed their mind and then accepted the penalty."

Another incomplete pass meant another empty drive with Michigan State up at the break.

A punt from Hugh Robertson early in the third went into the backside of a blocker and gave the Spartans starting field position at the Illini 29-yard line. That led to an 11-yard touchdown run by Jarek Broussard to extend the Spartans lead.

"It seemed like every time we tried to get ahead there was something pulling us back," Bielema said.

Jayden Reed snagged a 16-yard score on the following drive for Michigan State to go up 23-7 with 2:57 left in the third.

Then, Williams got a touchdown to make things interesting early in the fourth. A two-point conversion from DeVito to Tip Reiman cut the Spartans lead to eight with 14:27 left.

Illinois was driving with a chance to tie the game, but Chase Brown was stopped short on 4th-and-2 from the Michigan State 20-yard line.

The Illini defense got multiple stops, but two last-gasp drives late each came up short. The last one being when Brian Hightower was brought down and recovered his own fumble at the Michigan State 25-yard line as the clock expired.

Next, Illinois hosts Purdue (5-4, 3-3) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

"We really felt like we left this one on the table," Sydney Brown said. "I know the guys think the same. But you know, we've got to rally up, move on and the focus on is on Purdue and that's all we can do."