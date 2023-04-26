KANSAS CITY — When Devon Witherspoon watched last year’s draft, he thought about what the next year could bring.

His former high school teammate Marvin Emerson Jr. was selected early in the third round. A couple picks later, his former college teammate Kerby Joseph heard his name called after a breakout junior season.

That moment was one Witherspoon wanted. He felt like he could make it happen and that next year it would be his turn.

"I knew I was gonna be here after I saw my dog get drafted in the third round, (Emerson)," Witherspoon said. "So after I saw him go and my dog Kerby, I'm like, 'Yeah, that's gonna be me next year."

When the NFL Draft starts on Thursday, that’s exactly what will happen for Witherspoon.

An All-American junior season ensured that for him and left plenty of room to spare. He won’t just get selected, but will be one of the first names to come off the board.

He’s projected by major outlets at either the sixth overall pick, where he’d join Joseph in a Lions uniform, or at No. 7 to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’d join former Illini Nate Hobbs.

“He’s been waiting for this moment his whole life,” defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said.

He’ll experience the moment in person as one of 17 prospects in attendance. He spent Wednesday with the other prospects at a youth clinic at Central High School in Kansas City.

Thursday, he’ll walk across the stage and shake Roger Goodell’s hand and become an NFL player. He’s not sure exactly how the moment will go when it transfers from being a dream of his for years to becoming a reality.

"I've been trying to picture it out and stuff like that, like how it's gonna go," Witherspoon said. "But I'd rather not do anything and I'd rather just be surprised and just have it all hit at once."

He initially wasn’t sure about attending the draft or watching at home in Florida, but decided to make the trip in person.

"It's a one time opportunity," Witherspoon said. "You're not gonna have too many opportunities to walk across that stage, shake the commissioner's hand. That alone led me to make my decision to come here."

He’ll also walk the red carpet and have an outfit ready. He said it isn’t anything “crazy” but he’s prepared for the special occasion.

"I got some stuff coming in," Witherspoon said. "Come on now I can't be out there loafing. I got a couple things coming in, so it's gonna be pretty cool."

Henry and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema will join Witherspoon in Kansas City. Those two helped Witherspoon break through into the lineup at Illinois and then blossom into an All-American and the Big Ten’s top defensive back in 2022.

"It's gonna mean a lot to me," Witherspoon said. "They helped me grow so much over these past couple of years, so just real excited for them to just take the time out of their day and just come watch me get drafted and stuff like that. It's gonna be everything to me."

Witherspoon will also be joined by family members. His mother, the one who got him to pick football back up before his junior year of high school, his sister, his brother, his uncle, his old coach and his niece will be there as well to support him.

They’ve had a front row seat to his rise from a high school basketball player to a zero-star college prospect and now into a NFL player.

“It means everything to me," Witherspoon said. "We were all we had when we was coming up, so without them I wouldn't be here."

By the end of the night, Witherspoon will become a multimillionaire after being a first round pick. He’ll have the job he’s dreamed of for years and be a future cornerstone of an NFL franchise.

It’ll be a celebrated new beginning.

"The draft is going to start and whatever he was before the draft started, when the draft is over, his life is going to completely change," Henry said. "It's going to completely change."

