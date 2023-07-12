CHAMPAIGN — Former Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon is up for another honor after he finished his career with an All-American season. He was named a semifinalsit for the Amatuer Athletic Union’s Sullivan Award on Wednesday.

The Sullivan Award is given to the “most outstanding” athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level. Witherspoon is one of 25 semifinalists. Six finalists will be determined by a vote on the AAU’s website.

Witherspoon was named the Big Ten’s top defensive back, winning the Tatum-Woodson award, and was the Illini’s highest draft pick since 1996 when he went No. 5 overall to the Seattle Seahawks in May’s Draft.

Close NFL draft prospect Devon Witherspoon takes part in a Play Football clinic ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Center High School in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Devon Witherspoon (31) sets up before the snap against Michigan. Witherspoon is the Illini's first draft pick in the first round since 2012 and the highest overall pick since 1996. Devon Witherspoon draws with kids at a youth clinic ahead of the NFL Draft at Central High School in Kansas City. Illinois' Devon Witherspoon (31) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa's Arland Bruce IV (10) during the first half at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS) Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) could be the first DB drafted in 2023. Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. Former Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon