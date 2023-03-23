CHAMPAIGN — Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller had some excitement when Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams decided to return to Illinois for a final season.

Those two helped bring some continuity, along with Zy Crisler returning, to a line that could have lost four of its five starters. Instead it just has two to replace.

Gone is Alex Palczewski, a mainstay with the Illini for the last half decade, and starting center Alex Pihlstrom. Illinois didn’t add a veteran offensive lineman in the portal, adding some prep players and one of the top junior college lineman prospects in Dezmond Schuester.

That means a couple of younger players who have been behind the Illini’s veterans will have their chance at snaps.

“It’s time to grow up. It’s time to mature,” Miller said. “You’re not just sitting there getting better just because you’re there, you’re in the room or it’s osmosis or it’s your turn now. It’s not how this thing works. I’m always trying to out-recruit who we have. I’m trying to out-recruit Julian Pearl right now. I think competition just breeds that into everybody. (Their job is) to take ownership and ownership of the opportunity that lies ahead.”

Illinois returns three of its starters from last year's line, plus key reserve Jordyn Slaughter. Josh Kreutz will get a chance at center this offseason. Zach Barlew, Josh Gesky, Clayton Leonard, Joey Okla and others are part of a group that has been coached by the staff the last couple of seasons who will be options at multiple spots across the line.

“How they improve their game, how they work at their game (will be key),” Miller said. “Are they just going out and practicing for an hour and a half every day like everybody else in America or are they doing more to elevate their game? I think that growth, that maturation process — what it takes to become a great player — I think is a big piece of them learning in the springtime. It enables us as coaches to really push that, to push them to get better.”

Illinois will have options with its returners. Julian Pearl will be the left tackle, but Jordyn Slaughter and Isaiah Adams could both move around the formation. Adams played guard and tackle last season while Slaughter has been practicing some center.

Since Slaughter and Crisler both rotated at guard last season, there is a possibility they both play guard and Adams moves to tackle. That hasn’t been decided yet, with some tinkering and testing ahead in spring practice where Miller wants to be patient when placing everyone. How the new additions to the starting line develop and where they are most comfortable will determine where everyone shakes out.

Adams and Pearl formed a duo on the left side of the line that was key in the unit’s success last year, so the Illini are also heavily considering keeping Adams as the left guard as well.

“He’s also an All-Big Ten returning player at his position and arguably an NFL-caliber player at his position right now,” Miller said. “There is some versatility that does help us. There’s some flexibility there. There’s also some merit to keeping those two together on that side because it arguably can be one of the most dominant sides in the Big Ten.”

For that to happen, Illinois will need those younger players to take a leap forward to fill out the rest of the front five.

"Well, the big thing going into spring is seeing the development of some of the younger players, and who really can help us next season," Miller said. "... So really trying to find what we have at center, what our best matchup is at right guard, right tackle. Maybe it's moving a guy over. We do want to try to keep some continuity, but really the development of these young players. That's really what spring football is all about.”

Adams and the returning veterans are confident that’ll be the case.

"I think they're ready, man," Adams said. "Coach Miller and Coach B (head coach Bret Bielema), they teach you just how to be a winner, teach you how to be a complete player. So even though you're not a starter, you still know how to be a football player. So I think they're ready."

Close Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes a captain in 2022. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Illini and is trying to get a waiver to return this season. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams will be a key weapon for a new quarterback in 2023. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on on Nov. 26, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019. Illinois ends regular season with win over Northwestern Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes a captain in 2022. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Illini and is trying to get a waiver to return this season. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams will be a key weapon for a new quarterback in 2023. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on on Nov. 26, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019.