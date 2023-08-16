CHAMPAIGN — With an older brother and father who both played college football, Illinois' Demetrius Hill was around the game from a young age.

He remembers starting to play around age 6 and going to work out with his father and older brother, who involved him as much as they could whether he wanted to or not.

"They always pushed me," Hill said. "I'd be playing a video game and they would say, 'Get up, come work out with us. Get up; come get the ball.' Every time I picked up their football, I'd get mad, but I never regret them taking me out there and putting me on the field just to get out there and run around and catch the ball with them."

Hill joked that football is the thing he wakes up to and goes to sleep with — an obsession that started with working with his family.

"Everyone says, 'Cherish those moments,'" Hill said. "I'm very appreciative of those moments."

When the season kicks off, Hill will see both his dad and older brother in the stands. They both go to as many games of his as they can.

"My dad and my brother never missed a game — at least home games last year," Hill said. "When I see them and I know they're in the stands, I feel like I gotta put on a show every time they come out, every game, because they don't miss games."

The work and training Hill put in with his dad and brother helped him become a Division I prospect and a breakout player as a redshirt freshman at Florida International, where he was a freshman All-American last season with 95 tackles, three forced fumbles and a pick.

That kind of season and production meant that he was a priority target for Power Five schools once he entered the transfer portal. He chose Illinois over Virginia Tech and others.

Hill said he'd seen what Illinois produced at the safety spot and in the secondary with Sydney Brown, Quan Martin, Devon Witherspoon and Kendall Smith getting chances in the NFL after last season. Illinois has needed him to be in the mix immediately.

"Just the opportunity to play early, of course, when I came here," Hill said. "I'm also having to compete, but also feel welcome in the family and team. I was looking for better coaching and development in the portal. It seemed like they had three DBs put in the league plus an (undrafted free-agent) guy and those were great players. I watched some of their film and that kind of influenced my decision to come."

Since Hill got here in the summer, he’s jumped into the competition at two safety spots with Nicario Harper, Clayton Bush, Miles Scott and others while Matthew Bailey recovers from injury.

Hill prides himself on his versatility and has enjoyed the competition at both the free and strong safety spots. Illinois likes to cross-train players at multiple positions, and the coaching staff has good early reviews of Hill.

"I think Demetrius Hill has all the ability in the world," defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. "He understands, from a schematic standpoint, what we're trying to do defensively. He knows where his help is and where his help isn't. He's very intelligent. They gave him some formations (Thursday) night he hadn’t seen, and he adjusted on the fly. It was so awesome and so encouraging."