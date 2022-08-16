Defensive lineman Calvin Avery making the most of last chance with Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois wanted defensive lineman Calvin Avery to get in shape for the 2022 season, so they gave him a proposition.

He would stay with strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright. Avery didn’t want to do that, so instead he cracked down on his own. He worked out two times a day, regulated when and what he ate, and lost 30 pounds ahead of his final college season.

The motivation of his final college season, and of avoiding a stay with his coach, seems to have paid off.

“I said, ‘Coach Tank, it ain’t (going to) be like that,'” Avery said. “'I’m (going to) get right. It ain’t gotta be like that.’ So that right there just set the standard. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not (going to) be staying alone with this man.’ That’s pretty much what the real motivation was right there.”

Avery, a four-star recruit, was highly touted when he committed to Illinois and then-coach Lovie Smith, but has played in a rotational role over his career so far. He has started four of the 42 games he’s played over his first four seasons.

The coaching staff has challenged Avery since they arrived, seeing high potential with his combination of size and athleticism.

“The thing I kept challenging him with is that I coached defensive line in the league, and I’d tell him, ‘There’s guys that are like you that definitely have the same characteristics and traits and athleticism that you have, but you have to decide if you want to play at that level with consistency,’” Bielema said. “I think Calvin’s taken a step in the right direction.”

There is also some urgency for Illinois to get a nose guard like him to perform. They lost Rodrick Perry after he started eight games in 2021. Now it’s Avery’s chance to step into that role.

“The impact he could make is completely up to him," Bielema said. "When he is locked in and playing with proper technique, he’s special. It’s just trying to get him to do that consistently. He has become more consistent.”

With some added urgency of one final season, Avery has pulled out all the stops.

"I was like, 'Whatever I gotta do I need to get there because I know this is my last year," Avery said.

Illinois added some competition for Avery with transfers TeRah Edwards and Raashad Wilkins. Edwards won the spot for a brief period in spring ball, which put Avery into action even more.

“I was like, ‘It’s definitely time to work,’” Avery said. “That’s pretty much motivation for real. Since then, it’s been work for real. It’s been competing.”

Edwards suffered a knee injury over the summer, so he hasn’t been fully cleared yet and Avery has taken the reins of the role for the moment. Once Edwards has come back and is fully healthy, the battle for the starting spot will resume.

No matter the outcome, it seems like Bielema and the Illini staff have gotten an invigorated Avery, who has reached new heights in his quest to make the most of his last chance at the collegiate level.

“He played different cards,” Avery said. “I felt like he had a different hand of cards for me. I just see everything he’s got going on and everything’s changing. I can see it. I can believe it. You got to see things to believe it, and I’ve been seeing a change.”