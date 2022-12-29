Dain Dainja, Illinois defense shine in win over Bethune-Cookman

CHAMPAIGN — After a blowout loss to Missouri last week, Illinois responded with a lopsided win over a mid-major opponent with the heart of conference play less than a week away.

After the offense struggles for the past couple of weeks, the Illini featured more ball movement and never trailed in a 85-52 win over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday. Dain Dainja had a career-high 22 points in his first career start while Terrence Shannon Jr. added 13.

Illinois averaged 9.8 assists over the past five games. It had 10 in the first half and finished with 17, its most since a Nov. 29 win over Syracuse. Against an overmatched opponent there was less stagnation with Illinois running multiple sets during the contest and getting some open looks in the half court.

A good portion of the Illini’s offense came in transition, with Illinois scoring 19 fastbreak points. Illinois forced 20 turnovers, with its defense turning into offense for its first two buckets that were part of a game-opening 10-0 run that sealed the game from the tip.

Illinois had its best shooting game since a 92-59 win over Lindenwood on Nov. 25, shooting 49.2-% from the field. It also had five players in double figures, a more balanced effort for a team that had just one player in Shannon averaging double figures coming into the game.

Dainja played a career-high 26 minutes and was a big part of the offensive tweaks and improvement. The Illini sets featured a good portion of post touches and dribble handoffs in the high post. Dainja hadn’t been in double figures since the team’s Nov. 18 win over UCLA before his career night.

He was able to bully most of his matchups. He shot 8-for-10 from the field and was active on the defensive end with 4 steals and 4 blocks. Illinois had 10 blocks and 10 steals total.

Coleman Hawkins, like he did in the win over Syracuse, played a big part in the team’s ball movement. He had 11 points, a team-high four assists and 11 rebounds. He struggled from outside once again, shooting 1-for-4 from 3.

His shot from outside hasn’t translated since the team’s season opener and he did have a team-high four turnovers after struggling in that area over the previous weeks.

Illinois had 15 turnovers on Thursday, with double-digit turnovers for the fifth straight game.

Jayden Epps had 10 points off the bench while fellow freshman Sencire Harris started in place of Skyy Clark, who was out with a shoulder injury. Harris finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Next, Illinois gets into conference play when it travels to Evanston and plays Northwestern (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at 8 p.m. on Jan. 4.

