CHAMPAIGN — Ahead of a matchup against Rutgers star big man Clifford Omoruyi, Dain Dainja let coach Brad Underwood know how he was feeling.

“He was at a shootaround today saying, ‘He can’t guard me. He can’t guard me. He knows he can’t guard me,’” Underwood said.

That confidence helped Dainja to a 15-point and seven-rebound outing, his second straight game with 15 points or more in the Illini’s 69-60 win over No. 24 Rutgers.

He also held Omoruyi to 14 points, seven of those coming in the final 4:30 while Illinois was up double digits. His time was limited with foul trouble.

“I love that,” Underwood said. “There’s no fear with Dain. The one thing Dain Dainja has is a lot of confidence. If he gets one-on-one coverage, he is a handful. Cliff is an elite defender. I think he (blocked) one of them, but Dain got it back. Two good centers going at it, two bigs. I’m really proud of Dain. Dain’s getting better every single day.”

In his first full season, Dainja has been one of the most efficient interior finishers in the country. Purdue star Zach Edey is one of the most dominant players in the country while Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is having an All-American caliber campaign as well, but neither of those players lead the conference in field goal percentage.

Dainja’s 67.5% mark from the field beats them both, though he is shooting a much lower volume of shots than the other two, who are the primary options for their respective offenses.

“The Big Ten has really good bigs, but I feel like I did good with just studying everybody, taking little things that I can learn,” Dainja said. “This is really my first season playing. I definitely feel like I’m one of the best bigs in the Big Ten.”

Dainja’s mark from inside the arc is 33rd in the country according to Kenpom, and is one of the signs of the instant production he’s brought Illinois in his first college season. He’s also on pace to set the Illini’s single-season record for field goal percentage in a season, his 67.5% mark higher than Robert Archibald’s mark of 65.9% in 2002.

“I try to do everything I can, little things like get my body right," Dainja said. "That’s what I’ve been trying to do over the past year and it’s been showing. I really just try to take it day-by-day and get better every single day.”

A year ago he was in a sit-out semester practicing against Kofi Cockburn and working with Adam Fletcher and the Illinois strength and conditioning staff after playing nine minutes in Baylor’s first three games, a contrast to competing and producing in the Big Ten.

“The things that truly he had to go through, it wasn’t easy for him,” Underwood said. “It’s also a tribute to Dain that he didn’t shy away from and he accepted it. Then he was a battering ram for Kofi in practice. All that pays off. It’s a process for him. Good things happen to those who work hard, and Dain worked hard.”

He’ll need to continue to be a big piece during the Illini’s stretch run. They have a rematch on Saturday against Indiana and Jackson-Davis after giving up 35 points to the Indiana star in a home loss in January.

Dainja also will match up against Edey and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson in March. Performances like the one he had against Omoruyi would be a boost.

“He’s really confident,” Underwood said. “He plays with no fear. Dain’s growth has been fun to see. He’s still got a long way to go, but he’s gaining on it really quick.”

