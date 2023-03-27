CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja announced he would return to Illinois next season on Monday via his Twitter.

Dainja ended the season as the Illini’s starting center after starting as a key bench piece. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 33 games and 21 starts last season. It was his first season with significant college minutes after redshirting his freshman year at Baylor and then entering the transfer portal during the 2021-22 season.

The return of Dainja gives Illinois a center with proven Power Five experience, and a player who they can go to in the post. Danija shot 63.6% from the field, 85th in the country per Kenpom this season. He was also ninth in the Big Ten in blocks.

Dainja is looking to expand his game next season, adding a jump shot and honing his ball handling and playmaking abilities to bring opposing bigs away from the basket.

“This year, you guys have seen a lot of low post stuff,” Dainja said after the team’s loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament. “(I) Definitely want to be able to stretch and really work on my jump shot too, just get that more consistent. I'll show you guys a little bit more of that next year."

Dainja is the second Illinois player to announce his return. Luke Goode said he was returning next season during a radio appearance with ESPN 93.5 FM on Thursday. Sencire Harris initially tweeted he was returning, but that post has been deleted.

