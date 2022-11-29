Coleman Hawkins' triple-double gives No. 16 Illinois win over Syracuse

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was caught in a dogfight, but Coleman Hawkins pulled them out of it.

Hawkins had the fifth triple-double in Illinois program history, with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, to spur No. 16 Illinois to a 73-44 win over Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday.

He acted as a connector and focal point of the offense and squeezed the Orange’s 2-3 zone, scoring or assisting on 17 of the Illini’s 24 made baskets.

Terrence Shannon Jr. wasn’t efficient, shooting 5-for-17, but in a dogfight where neither team made a lot of shots, those he did make were crucial and he finished with a game-high 17 points.

Illinois also had a season-low seven turnovers and 17 offensive rebounds to preserve possessions on an inefficient night. Illinois also added 18 points off 17 Syracuse turnovers.

Illinois got out to an early six-point lead, but a Syracuse 10-2 run in the middle of first put the Orange up 11-9.

Shannon didn’t score in the first 11 minutes, but then he hit three 3s in a span of 2:21 to give Illinois a 26-20 lead with 5:46 left in first.

Illinois was forced to take most of its shots behind the arc, shooting 24 3s in the first half and 39 overall, one away from the program record for attempts. The Orange’s 2-3 zone dictated a lot of that shot selection.

Both teams shot under 35% in the first half, while Illinios came away with a 30-23 lead at the break after Hawkins found Matthew Mayer for a layup just before the buzzer. The Illinois defense then forced Syracuse to shoot even worse after the break.

Syracuse had seven field goals in the second half and 15 overall, and Illinois stretched its lead to double-digits before eventually ending the game on a 25-7 run in the final 8:07.

RJ Melendez hit a couple 3s and had all 15 of his points came in the second half as the Illini pulled away. After a sluggish start offensively, Illinois shot 40% from the field and from 3 in the second half.

Jayden Epps had 11 points off the bench, scoring in double-figures for the fifth time in six games. Mayer finished with eight rebounds and five points.

Next, Illinois plays at No. 22 Maryland (7-0) at 8 p.m. Friday in its first Big Ten game of the season.