CHAMPAIGN — Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins withdrew from the NBA Draft on Wednesday, meaning he’ll return to the Illini for his final season of eligibility.

That means the Illini return last season’s leader in minutes (Hawkins) and its leading scorer in Terrence Shannon Jr. for another season.

Hawkins played 32.5 minutes per game and averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season. He played as a stretch-five and a four during the season, and gives Illinois versatility in its frontcourt, and had a triple-double in the team’s win over Syracuse. He facilitated a large portion of the Illini’s offense due to its lack of consistent point guard play.

After Illinois lost all of its starters before the 2022-23 season, it will return two of its biggest stars next season with transfer portal additions. Illinois returned 16% of its minutes last season, it will return 59% this season.