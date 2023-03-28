Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) high fives teammate Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during a win over Ohio State on Jan. 24 in Champaign. Hawkins entered the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility on Tuesday.
CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins entered his name into the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.
College players can enter their name into the NBA Draft and receive feedback twice while being able to return to school. This is the first time Hawkins has done so.
Hawkins has been a fixture on NBA mock drafts this season, primarily as a second round pick, after leading the Illini in minutes as a junior and averaging 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
“He was invaluable to us,” Brad Underwood said after the regular season.
He’ll be a shoo-in for an NBA combine invite with Terrence Shannon Jr., the team’s leading scorer this season.
Both will likely go through that process May 16-18 before the deadline to return or enter the draft on May 31. They each have another year of eligibility at Illinois if they’d like to use it.
NCAA Chattanooga Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) blocks a shot bt Chattanooga's Malachi Smith (13) as time runs down during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Illinois won 54-53 to move on to the second round. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Illinois Michigan Basketball
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Illinois Michigan Basketball
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) passes the ball against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Ohio St Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins celebrates after an official called a charge against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio St Illinois Basketball
Ohio State's Eugene Brown III (3) defends against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois Rutgers Basketball
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts during the second half on Wednesday.
Michigan St Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins reacts to a foul call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Michigan State, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michigan St Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) boxes out Michigan State's Malik Hall during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 1.11
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (left) is defended by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the first half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Maryland Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins reaches for a rebound during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Maryland on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins is congratulated by teammates as he leaves the game on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game at against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian
Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game
Missouri guard Amari Davis elevates for a shot against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian
Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins faces pressure as he attempts a drive against Missouri defenders on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian
Missouri Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, passes around Missouri's Jordan Wilmore (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball against Missouri game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins dishes off a pass as Missouri forward Trevon Brazile crashes over him on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian
Rutgers Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, a versatile big, is a perfect fit in the new system coach Brad Underwood plans to run.
Rutgers Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) celebrates with Alfonso Plummer during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Champaign.
Arkansas St Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots over Arkansas State's Antwon Jackson last Friday in Champaign.
Omar Payne and Coleman Hawkins -- Illinois
Illinois forwards Omar Payne, left, and Coleman Hawkins go over a play during the team's media day Oct. 1.
Illinois'Brad Underwood talks about freshman Coleman Hawkins
Coleman Hawkins 1 012021.JPG
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) grabs a rebound during the first half on Tuesday at the State Farm Arena. More photos at
Coleman Hawkins 2 012021.JPG
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shots against Penn State during the first half on Tuesday at the State Farm Arena. More photos at
Illinois Baylor Basketball
Baylor's Mark Vital, left, has his shot blocked by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Coleman Hawkins
Coleman Hawkins
Coleman Hawkins media availability
Hawkins_Coleman.jpg
Illinois freshman Coleman Hawkins is finding his role on the No. 8 team in the country.
High School Basketball: JUN 02 Pangos All-American Camp
Coleman Hawkins from Prolific Prep in California signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Illinois.
Hawkins
Illinois signee Coleman Hawkins, left, poses for photos on Friday after playing in the first game of the Chambana Classic.
