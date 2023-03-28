CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins entered his name into the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Glory be to God 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bL4349Pqzu — Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23) March 28, 2023

College players can enter their name into the NBA Draft and receive feedback twice while being able to return to school. This is the first time Hawkins has done so.

Hawkins has been a fixture on NBA mock drafts this season, primarily as a second round pick, after leading the Illini in minutes as a junior and averaging 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

“He was invaluable to us,” Brad Underwood said after the regular season.

He’ll be a shoo-in for an NBA combine invite with Terrence Shannon Jr., the team’s leading scorer this season.

Both will likely go through that process May 16-18 before the deadline to return or enter the draft on May 31. They each have another year of eligibility at Illinois if they’d like to use it.

PHOTOS: Illinois' Coleman Hawkins NCAA Chattanooga Illinois Basketball Illinois Michigan Basketball Illinois Michigan Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball Illinois Rutgers Basketball Michigan St Illinois Basketball Michigan St Illinois Basketball Illinois vs. Nebraska, 1.11 Maryland Illinois Basketball Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game Missouri Illinois Basketball Missouri Illinois Basketball Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game Rutgers Illinois Basketball Rutgers Illinois Basketball Arkansas St Illinois Basketball Omar Payne and Coleman Hawkins -- Illinois Illinois'Brad Underwood talks about freshman Coleman Hawkins Coleman Hawkins 1 012021.JPG Coleman Hawkins 2 012021.JPG Illinois Baylor Basketball Coleman Hawkins Coleman Hawkins media availability Hawkins_Coleman.jpg High School Basketball: JUN 02 Pangos All-American Camp Hawkins