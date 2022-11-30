Chase Brown one of eight Illinois offensive players given All-Big Ten honors

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added eight more players to All-Big Ten teams when the offensive squads were announced on Wednesday. Chase Brown, Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom were each given All-Big Ten second team honors.
Brown was named by coaches and media, just missing out on a first-team spot behind Michigan running back Blake Corum and Minnesota’s Mo Ibrahim. Brown led the Power 5 in rushing yards, but had a lower total of yards per carry than Corum and Ibrahim and had fewer rushing scores than both.
Brown had 1,643 yards with 10 scores this season and had 100-yard games in 10 of the Illini’s 12 contests.
Palczewski was named a second-team selection by the media while Pihlstrom was named to the second team by the coaches. Palczewski became the Big Ten record holder in career starts this season and would finish his career with 65 starts in the Illini’s bowl game.
Pihlstrom joined Illinois as a walk-on tight end in 2017, and after moving around the line during his career he landed his first full-time starting gig as the center to replace Chicago Bear Doug Kramer. He started all 12 games and played a big role in handling protections and making calls as a first-time starter in a new offense under offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Isaiah Adams, a junior college transfer and another first-time starter for the Illini, was a third-team selection by the media. Julian Pearl and Zy Crisler were both honorable mentions, meaning all five starting offensive linemen got recognition in a season where each either got a full-time starting spot for the first time or played at a new position.
Isaiah Williams was an honorable mention selection, catching 72 passes for 595 yards, the most for an Illini since 2019.
Quarterback Tommy DeVito was an honorable mention selection, the first for Illinois since Nathan Scheelehase in 2013. He led the Big Ten in completion percentage (69.9%). He threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns with five rushing scores and four interceptions.
That gives Illinois 19 total All-Big Ten honorees, the most in program history. It had the most first- or second-team members since 2001’s Big Ten title-winning team had 10.
Those players and the rest of the Illinois team will find out their bowl destination on Sunday afternoon when it’s announced after the playoff selections are made.
1 of 9
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts.
Illinois ends regular season with win over Northwestern
1 of 9
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns after transferring from Syracuse.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois Northwestern Football
Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois Northwestern Football
Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith celebrated in victory formation on the final play. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts.
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Pihlstrom blocks for quarterback Brandon Peters in Saturday's loss to Purdue. Pihlstrom spent quarantine during the COVID pandemic to change his body to play offensive line and now is an All-Big Ten second-team selection.
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman (89) and offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) celebrate after Reiman scored a two-point conversion against Michigan State on Nov. 5 in Champaign, Ill. Adams was named to the All-Big Ten third team in his first season as a junior college transfer.