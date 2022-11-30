Chase Brown one of eight Illinois offensive players given All-Big Ten honors

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added eight more players to All-Big Ten teams when the offensive squads were announced on Wednesday. Chase Brown, Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom were each given All-Big Ten second team honors.

Brown was named by coaches and media, just missing out on a first-team spot behind Michigan running back Blake Corum and Minnesota’s Mo Ibrahim. Brown led the Power 5 in rushing yards, but had a lower total of yards per carry than Corum and Ibrahim and had fewer rushing scores than both.

Brown had 1,643 yards with 10 scores this season and had 100-yard games in 10 of the Illini’s 12 contests.

Palczewski was named a second-team selection by the media while Pihlstrom was named to the second team by the coaches. Palczewski became the Big Ten record holder in career starts this season and would finish his career with 65 starts in the Illini’s bowl game.

Pihlstrom joined Illinois as a walk-on tight end in 2017, and after moving around the line during his career he landed his first full-time starting gig as the center to replace Chicago Bear Doug Kramer. He started all 12 games and played a big role in handling protections and making calls as a first-time starter in a new offense under offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

Isaiah Adams, a junior college transfer and another first-time starter for the Illini, was a third-team selection by the media. Julian Pearl and Zy Crisler were both honorable mentions, meaning all five starting offensive linemen got recognition in a season where each either got a full-time starting spot for the first time or played at a new position.

Isaiah Williams was an honorable mention selection, catching 72 passes for 595 yards, the most for an Illini since 2019.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito was an honorable mention selection, the first for Illinois since Nathan Scheelehase in 2013. He led the Big Ten in completion percentage (69.9%). He threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns with five rushing scores and four interceptions.

That gives Illinois 19 total All-Big Ten honorees, the most in program history. It had the most first- or second-team members since 2001’s Big Ten title-winning team had 10.

Those players and the rest of the Illinois team will find out their bowl destination on Sunday afternoon when it’s announced after the playoff selections are made.