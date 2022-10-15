Chase Brown leads Illinois to 26-14 win over Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — Like he has all season, Chase Brown carried the load for the Illinois offense.

Brown finished with 233 total yards on the day, and Illinois rode him for 41 carries and 180 rushing yards in a 26-14 win over Minnesota that made the Illini bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and kept them in a tie for first in the Big Ten West.

Brown was the focal point of an offense that had 472 yards against a defense that entered the day second in the country in points allowed and first in total defense. Brown opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown catch on a wheel route from Tommy DeVito.

Brown has 1,059 yards this season. He’s the fastest Illini to get to 1,000 rushing yards in a season and has now climbed to No. 6 on the Illinois career rushing yards leaderboard.

Illinois opened the scoring with a nine-play 75-yard drive that ended with DeVito finding Brown for a score to put the Illini up 7-0 with 10:56 left in the first.

DeVito started the game by completing his first nine passes and finished 25 for 32 for 252 yards and a touchdown in a return after leaving last week’s game against Iowa with an ankle injury.

He faked out the entire Gophers defense on a quarterback keeper early in the third that gave Illinois a 20-14 lead with 11:45 left in the third.

That took back momentum after Minnesota scored on the first snap of the second half. A kickoff return that was nearly taken all the way back set up a 4-yard score by Mo Ibrahim to give the Gophers a 1-point lead on the previous drive.

The Illinois defense gave up its first touchdowns at home this season with scores from Mo Ibrahim and Tanner Morgan on the ground.

Kendall Smith stymied the first Minnesota drive with a sliding interception on the defense’s first drive. It mostly held firm and once Morgan left with a concussion in the fourth quarter, the Illinois defense kept the game out of reach. Illinois outgained Minnesota 472-180 and had 27 first downs to the Gophers' 12.

Quan Martin put the nail in the coffin with an interception off Athan Kaliakmanis that gave Illinois the ball with 3:11 remaining. Sydney Brown got another pick on the next possession for good measure and a kneel down put Illinois in a two-way tie for the Big Ten West.