Chase Brown declares for NFL Draft; won't play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Illinois running back Chase Brown has declared for the NFL Draft and will forgo the team’s bowl game, he announced on social media Friday.

“Through the highs and lows, my time at Illinois has been the next experience of my life,” Brown said in a statement. “... After careful consideration, I’ve decided to forgo the upcoming bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Brown led the Power 5 with 1,643 yards rushing and had 13 total touchdowns in a breakout junior season where he was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Brown joins his brother Sydney and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon as players who will miss the Reliaquest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2.

Now, the Illini will also be looking for a new starting running back next season. Josh McCray was Brown’s understudy in 2021, but was injured for most of the season and would appear to be next in line unless Illinois gets a transfer.

Reggie Love was the primary backup this season, while four-star Kaden Feagin and other younger options in freshman Aidan Laughrey and Jordan Anderson also could be in the mix.

Patterson to Colorado

Running backs coach Cory Patterson has left the Illinois coaching staff, the school announced on Thursday. According to reports from Jeremy Werner and Carl Reed at 247sports, Patterson will take a job on Ryan Walters' staff at Colorado.

Patterson was the high school coach of Illinois’ leading receiver Isaiah Williams and helped recruit him to Illinois. He also was the lead recruiter for Kaden Feagin and Keith Randolph among others. Additionally, he was the position coach for Chase Brown while he led the Power Five in rushing.

He was hired by Lovie Smith in 2018 and was the only coach from that staff retained by Bret Bielema.

