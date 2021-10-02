Chase Brown carries Illinois to victory with fourth-most rushing yards in program history

CHAMPAIGN — The boo birds came at Memorial Stadium as Illinois headed into the locker room trailing Charlotte on Saturday.

Chase Brown gave the Illini faithful something to cheer for after the break, scoring two touchdowns and finishing with 26 carries for 257 rushing yards — the fourth-most in a single game in program history — to lift Illinois to a 24-14 victory.

The fourth-year running back, who missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, capped off a 10-play, 94-yard drive with a tackle-breaking 31-yard touchdown run on Illinois' first possession of the second half.

Brown juked one 49ers defender and stiff-armed another before barreling his way into the end zone and giving Illinois the lead, but that was just the warm up.

On the last play of the third quarter, Brown ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run that proved to be the highlight of the day as the Illini snapped a four-game losing streak. Brown's noteworthy performance helped jump-start an Illinois offense that had an up-and-down first half.

The team's opening drive was promising as Brown and fellow running back Josh McCray provided a steady diet of tough runs to get the team down to Charlotte's 11-yard line. But the possession ultimately ended with a 29-yard field from James McCourt after quarterback Brandon Peters' potential touchdown pass to Daniel Barker was a tad too long and out of the end zone.

The Illini had a few more miscues, and perhaps the biggest one came from McCray. The true freshman lost a fumble inside the 49ers' 10-yard line in the second quarter, erasing Illinois' chances of taking the lead.

Charlotte was forced into a 3-and-out on its next drive, putting the ball back in the hands of the Illini, and Peters took advantage. After not seeing wide receiver Isaiah Williams for what would've been a wide open touchdown and forcing a pass to tight end Luke Ford in double coverage, Peters came back on the next play and delivered his first touchdown pass of the season to tight end Daniel Barker.

That pass was also in double coverage and was inches away from being tipped, but nevertheless Barker made the grab for his third touchdown of the year. He now has the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in program history (10).

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte's all-time leader in touchdown passes and yards, was 9-of-10 passing for 134 yards for two touchdowns, giving the 49ers a 14-10 lead at the break, but was held in check in the second half.

The fifth-year senior nearly threw a third touchdown to Ryan Carriere in the third quarter, but it was broken up by Illinois' Kerby Joseph. Charlotte kicker Jonathan Cruz missed a 39-yard field goal attempt on the next play, and then one play after that is when Brown broke free for the longest scoring play of the Illini's season.

His second-half explosion helped the Illini avoid a second loss to a non-Power Five opponent this season.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0