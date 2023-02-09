CHAMPAIGN — After spending a decade in the NFL, Charlie Bullen had the opportunity to jump to the college game.

He had crossed paths with Terrance Jamison with the Miami Dolphins and had gotten recommendations that turned into an interview with Illinois head coach Bret Bielema for the Illini’s outside linebackers coach position.

When Bullen, an Illinois native, got the offer, he decided to run with it and return to coaching in college for the first time since he was a graduate assistant at Iowa from 2009-11.

"I think it's a unique opportunity for me to come back to my home state and coach for my state's state institution," Bullen said. "And then college football wise, you know, it's a little bit different. You know, the opportunity to coach college athletes is different than what it's like coaching professionals. Both are good. I was looking for mentorship, I feel with younger college kids. And I think that's something I'm looking forward to at this stage of my career."

Bullen replaces Kevin Kane, who is now the defensive coordinator at Purdue under Ryan Walters.

The position group he takes over features freshman All-American Gabe Jacas and Big Ten honorable mention pick Seth Coleman, as well as Ezekiel Holmes, a starter at the beginning of last season before he suffered a knee injury.

Coleman and Jacas combined for 10 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks last season.

“The film I have watched — I haven’t been through it all — they look like they play hard and they’re pretty aware as a group, and they’re talented,” Bullen said. “They all have good body types at this point in time, and there’s some skill there.

"To me, the first part is their makeup and their approach, and these guys seemed to be wired the right way and they have some legitimate traits. That’s my job as a coach is to develop those traits and apply some techniques to improve from where they’re already at now. So I’m really fired up about that. It is a loaded room, and that was part of me being attracted to coming here.”

Since this is Bullen’s first time as a full-time collegiate assistant it’ll also be an adjustment into the recruiting scene. He said he’ll be recruiting primarily in the Chicago area and is from Palatine, a suburb of Chicago.

"I look at recruiting as just building relationships, so that'll be my approach to it," Bullen said. "I've got to learn some of the logistics of it, since it's been a while since I've been at it. I'm gonna focus on building relationships and I think high school players are gonna want to have a chance to develop as players and I just think my experience can help them with that, you know, especially coming from the NFL level, having some success with some guys at that level."

Bullen has a track record of helping develop edge rushers like Markus Golden and Hasson Reddick to double-digit sack seasons. Bielema also coached Golden in New York in 2020, and will hope for similar development from Bullen for his promising edge rushers in Champaign.

“Charlie coached (Golden) a lot better in Arizona, and he got 12 sacks. He couldn’t get any from me,” Bielema said. “It’s another great example of you try to hire people who are better than you are.”

Bullen will play a big role in helping a defense follow up last year’s successful season despite losing some stars and key coaches. His professional background can help some of the Illini’s edge rushers take the next step.

“Obviously when you lose good coaches, to replace them with even better coaches is a goal,” Bielema said. “I’m excited because Charlie brings some things that nobody else in this room has had. He’s worked with some of the elite pass rushers in the NFL.”

