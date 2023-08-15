CHAMPAIGN — Entering his sixth season with Illinois, kicker Caleb Griffin knows this one will be the last.

Griffin won the starting kicking job last season and looks to build on that before his long career comes to a close.

“This is it,” Griffin said. “Everything depends on this year. There’s no more redshirt, no more COVID (eligibility), once this season is over with I’m done. It’s been different looking at it with that perspective, but I’m just trying to take it day by day and enjoy the moment while I’m in it.”

In that final season, Griffin has a chance at a new opportunity. After some inconsistency from Hugh Robertson, who averaged 40 yards a punt last season, and the addition of two scholarship freshmen at kicker and punter, there has been a competition this fall for spots.

Griffin is in the mix at punter as well as kicker and kickoff, two phases he started last season.

​​“Where we were at from a punting standpoint consistently in every game, he began to punt,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “In the spring he was very impressive. What we’ve kind of told that whole group, including the long snappers, is, ‘The best are going to play.’ Obviously, Hugh and Caleb returning as a punter and kicker, but David (Olano) and Declan (Duley) have been very impressive in fall camp. We’re just really charting every play and every opportunity they have. Caleb has been pretty impressive as a punter and has a really strong leg. I wanted him to be able to maximize his opportunity for the future as well.”

Griffin was 14-for-19 on field goals and perfect on extra points last season and showed off his big leg with 34 touchbacks on 51 kickoffs. He’s hoping to add punting to that mix.

“I’ve been working hard at that, trying to do that, kick and kickoff, and trying to be one of those guys who does all three, which is pretty unique," he said. "If anyone can do it, I know that I can do it. Just see how the rest of fall camp goes and we’ll find out Sept. 2.”

Griffin is no stranger to being a dual threat after punting in high school and playing basketball.

“If you know me, you know I’m an athlete,” Griffin said. “I like helping the team and I like doing whatever I can. Having another role on the team where I’m the guy, where I can do something and I can help the team is pretty important to me.”

Illinois cautious with Bailey

Bielema said Saturday the only Illini currently at risk for missing the opener against Toledo on Sept. 2 is Matthew Bailey, a favorite to start at safety after playing as a reserve and special teams in each game last season.

A foot injury kept Bailey out for the spring and has kept him out for every fall practice to this point. Bielema said there was some “regression” in the summer while original plans were to have him back during fall camp. That’s left more snaps for new players like Nicario Harper, Demetrius Hill or Clayton Bush to get safety snaps.

“(Bailey)’s obviously extremely frustrated to not be out there and watching his teammates, but he’s been an incredibly great teammate working with a lot of our young guys and helping them understand the moment,” Bielema said. “The good news is the guys who have been filling in for him have played extremely well.”

With a lot of years in front of him, Bielema said he also wants to keep Bailey’s long-term future in mind. How Bailey’s foot responds to treatment will be what determines his return, and that’s a process Bielema wants completed before he gets back on the field.

“I want Matt Bailey as soon as possible, but one of the things I always say as coaches and obviously our medical people are unbelievable, we have to not only think about the immediate point of him returning but his future," Bielema said. "It’s been my experience with foot injuries, in particular, those are ones you can’t rush back. You can’t hurry — not that you can with any injury, but you have to be overly cautious.”