CHAMPAIGN — For the first time in his college career, Caleb Griffin got to be the hero.

Illinois put the game on Griffin’s foot with eight seconds left and he delivered. His 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights to give the Illini a 30-28 win over Toledo in its season-opener.

“Nothing compares to this,” Griffin said. “It’s the magnitude of being that guy in that moment.”

After the kick, he looked over and put his arms in the air, and staring back at him and celebrating was his childhood friend Kendle Moore, who got to see him in person as a college player for the first time after he finished his basketball career at Colorado State and Missouri State.

Moore was in for quite the introduction as Griffin started his final season at Illinois off with a bang.

“He was there with his daughter, my goddaughter,” Griffin said. “There’s a clip that people have been sending me of me standing there in the middle of the field looking toward the sideline, and it was me looking at him. That was one of the coolest moments I’ve ever experienced in my life because that’s my brother. I love him to death.”

Before that moment, having the game hang on his foot was something he hadn’t experienced as a player before. He’d hit a game-winning shot as a basketball player in high school, but as a kicker the closest he’d gotten to that moment was watching former Illini kicker James McCourt’s winning kick against Rutgers in 2020.

Three years later and in his final college season, Griffin finally heard his name called.

“I remember (James McCourt) saying the moment he hit the game-winning field goal (against Wisconsin in 2019) he doesn’t remember anything. He basically passed out on the field,” Griffin said. “That’s how I felt. I didn’t see the kick until I got to my phone. ... Somebody asked me about the snap and the hold. I was like, ‘I don’t know. We made the kick.’”

Confidence was flowing through Griffin, who has taken kicks at Memorial Stadium since he went to camps there as a 16-year old. It also was with his coach and his quarterback who engineered the last-minute drive to set it up.

“I knew he had it,” Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer said. “He’s cold-blooded. I was fully confident watching him. It was a huge moment for him. He won the game. He’s the real MVP.”

“The last thing I was worried about was Caleb Griffin,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “I knew Caleb Griffin would make the kick.”

He waited, and in his final season, he cemented his status as the starting kicker. Now he’s got his signature moment like the kickers he watched in Champaign before him.

He waited until he got his shot as the starting kicker last season after watching Chase McLaughlin and James McCourt in front of him for his first four seasons. Those were the names he saw light up on his phone as soon as he got back to the locker room.

“Having those guys there for me and those guys pushing for me really means a lot,” Griffin said. “And those were the first people that texted back when I got back to my phone.”