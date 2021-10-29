Butterflies, prayers and Ashtyn: How the struggle made Illinois assistant coach Aaron Henry who he is

CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Henry will never forget that house. That "light Carolina blue house" in Immokalee, Florida, where his grandparents raised him. The walls of which heard nearly every laugh, every cry and every prayer of his childhood.

That house has since been painted dark green, but if the walls inside it could talk, they'd have a lot to say about Henry's circumstances — how his father used to called him "Buddy" instead of "son," because in between prison sentences, he never had much time to really be a dad; and how his mother avoided incarceration, but was too busy "having a little more fun" and never really made her only son a priority.

Every dream Henry had was never supposed to make it out of that four-bedroom house, instead cracking, breaking and crumbling under the weight of the odds stacked against him.

So why didn't Henry, one of 11 children (seven by his mom and four by his dad), give up? Why was he able to become — despite the absence of the two people who brought him into this world — a star football player at Wisconsin, a college graduate with two degrees and now the defensive backs coach at another Big Ten program, Illinois?

The answer was mounted on the walls.

"One thing I remember about my grandmother's house is that she loved butterflies, so when you walk in the house there's butterflies all over the walls. There's these metal butterflies and a picture of a big butterfly." Henry said. "She just loved butterflies, bro. My grandmother loved them. And so in my current home right now, I have this painting made of this huge butterfly."

When Henry talks about his grandmother, Margaret Lee, and her butterflies, it's as if she's still here. And although she died from gallbladder cancer in 2016, in some ways, he believes she still is. He's still guided by the principles she instilled in him and still protected by the prayers she spoke over him, many of which he heard and countless others he didn't.

The power of "a praying grandmother," coupled with a disciplinary yet loving grandfather, Albert Lee, gave Henry the foundation to not only grow in the house they all shared together in South Florida, but the strength to excel and persevere beyond it.

So even when Henry tore his right ACL during a breakout freshman season at Wisconsin in 2007 — even when one of his childhood friends, Willie Fletcher, was shot and killed roughly five months afterward, and even when Henry went through the most tragic moment of his life years later, the death of his first child, Ashytn — he's continued to lean on his faith and embraced the struggles that come with being a "butterfly."

"The story that she would tell me is like before a butterfly becomes a beautiful butterfly, it's in a cocoon, and it's not really good-looking," Henry said. "And she said, 'When it's coming out of its cocoon, through the struggle of it coming out of its cocoon, it builds up enough strength in its wings to fly.' She was like, 'If you help a butterfly come out of its cocoon, you're actually hurting it. Because it's through the process of them struggling to come out of their cocoon that they can build up enough strength to survive this cold, cold, world.' That was the term that she used.

"She was just like, 'Be a butterfly. Life is gonna throw things at you that are only going to make you stronger and only going to allow you to have success in this life,' and I've been hanging on to that ever since, man."

'Other Stuff'

It's homecoming weekend at the University of Illinois on Oct. 9, and Aaron Henry's father, Roderick Lee, is sitting in a lawn chair tailgating with his son's fiancee, Camille Randle, and the rest of their family. Just about every loved one that stops by is greeted by Lee and then immediately offered one of his shrimp-and-deviled egg combos.

He watches them take a bite and then smiles when the flavor starts to seep into their taste buds.

Lee sports a white Illini hat and continues mingling as game time creeps closer. This matchup is extra special because it involves the program his son now coaches at, Illinois, and the one he played at, Wisconsin.

It's a moment that Lee is thrilled to be a part of, especially considering the moments he missed. The 61-year-old is open about his past and the affect it had on Henry and his other children.

"(Our relationship), it’s a lot better than it was," Lee said. "Initially, my past is I was incarcerated a whole lot. Aaron ended up growing up with my mother. And in retrospect, when I think about that decision, it probably was the best thing for him because me being the knucklehead that I was growing up, I did a lot of stuff that landed me behind bars, which was stupid. ...

"It’s surreal the fact that Aaron, despite all of the obstacles, he still turned out to be this successful."

Lee was imprisoned three times for "at least 2 1/2 years each time" and went to jail "too many times to count."

When asked what he did to lose his freedom, Lee hesitated before answering.

"OK, without being specific, everything," Lee said. ... "There’s nothing that I haven’t tried as far as drugs, either sales or distribution or use. Even pimpin' and stealing. There’s nothing, when you’re in that life, there’s nothing you won’t do to get money. And I did it all. Robbery, I mean there’s nothing I haven’t done. I wouldn’t want to be specific because it’s probably not a statute of limitations on some of this stuff, right? But I done did everything you could imagine as far as doing wrong."

Lee said his nickname in the streets was "Other Stuff" because people around town knew that if they needed some "other stuff" he was the guy who'd have it. It's not a moniker Lee is proud of and one he intentionally left behind during his last prison stint.

Lee remembers that moment vividly. While sitting in a jail cell before eventually being taken to a prison cell at Union Correctional Institution in Union County, Florida — surrounded by inmates who "would never make it back outside" — Lee decided he had enough.

"That day was April 1, 2010. I had been incarnated for a week. That was the night that I got on my knees and asked God for forgiveness and for Him to be Lord of my life and for me to quit trying to control everything," Lee said. " ... For me that was an epiphany. Now, a lot of times we pray for relief or we pray to get out of things, but what God normally does is let us know that He’ll be with us as we go through things. So I still had to do that prison sentence, but it turned out to probably be the best thing that ever happened to me because it gave me an opportunity to literally restart."

Lee was released from prison for the last time July 2, 2012, at midnight, and his son was there waiting for him. There were tears, hugs and smiles between the two as Henry, yet again, gave his father another opportunity to trade in the "other stuff" for the right stuff.

"I’m just happy my father is back on his feet more than anything. I’m happy that he’s taking care of himself," Henry said. "I’m happy that everything he made wrong with me and my sisters, he’s making it right now."

Second chances

Lee is now a chef at Bailey's General Store in Sanibel Island, Florida, as evidenced by the flavorful shrimp and deviled eggs he whipped up for homecoming weekend. It's an opportunity that came about in a movie-like sequence of events.

J Tee Thomas is a manager at Bailey's who, like Lee, had a tough upbringing and empathized with his criminal record. Shortly after meeting Lee, Thomas decided that he'd make a fine employee and vouched for him to Bailey's owner. It took some convincing, but in a twist of serendipity, the day Thomas was allowed to hire Lee, April 9, 2016, was actually Thomas' birthday.

Instead of receiving a gift, he was more proud to give one.

"I was in the same boat," Thomas said. "I never went to prison or jail or anything but I should've. I found Jesus, and when he talked about that and his rap sheet, it didn't really matter to me. It was his demeanor and his spirit that just told me, 'He's a good guy.' You don't find good guys hardly. It's tough to find them anymore, and for somebody to come through the door and lay it all out on the table, that was something.

"He said, 'I'll give you a 100% every day. I'd just be happy to have a chance.'"

Karl Hamme is another manager at Bailey's who has a criminal record and turned his life around, too. Hamme, Thomas and Lee all attend the same church, Gulf Coast Church of Christ in Fort Myers, Florida, but it didn't have to be a Sunday for Hamme to bless Lee for being "a particularly bright light."

After watching Lee catch rides to work for over a year, Hamme simply gifted his coworker a car. It was a 2003 Chrysler Sebring with a maroon paint job and black convertible top.

"It was really funny," Hamme said. " ... I said, 'Rod, what are you doing right now?' We were in the kitchen. And he said, 'Nothing.' So I said, 'Walk with me for a second.' We walked out front and down towards the employee parking area, and I said, 'Do you see the convertible back there?' And he goes, 'Yeah.' And I said, '(My wife) Monica and I are giving you that car next week.' And he did a little dance and his 'Woohoo!' And was like, 'Are you kidding me?'"

Hamme wasn't kidding and his family wasn't done. Just over a year after that, Hamme's son, Zane, bought a new car and gave Lee his old one, which was a big upgrade from the Chrysler Sebring. This time around, Lee found himself behind the wheel of a silver 2013 Honda Civic.

Lee said he proudly drove that car to work, eclipsing over 250,000 miles, until he was finally able to purchase a used car of his own, a white 2016 Honda Civic.

He views those first two cars and his job at Bailey's as second chances. But Lee said his ultimate second chance is the grace he's received from his parents — the same ones who raised Henry — and his children. When Lee was released from prison in 2012, they were the ones who paid his bills until he gained employment in 2016.

Henry said he didn't mind.

"You see people go to prison all the time who are very intelligent, very smart, very witty, who do well for themselves and one wrong decision or a couple of wrong decisions or a couple of selfish decisions could put them away for quite some time," Henry said. "But I could never hold (my father's) decision-making process against him. Those mistakes he did make, I think it's just a maturity process he had to go through."

Lee said he would fully understand if Henry resented him, but as far as he can tell, that's never been the case. His son was always there, either visiting him in prison or writing letters, offering him a chance to mend their fractured relationship.

"This is just my belief, but what happens is that with children, when we as parents make promises to kids and we don’t fulfill those promises, it kind of hardens the way they accept that next promise," Lee said. "So initially, I don’t think he thought that we would eventually get to this relationship. He was just opening himself up to whatever and giving me an opportunity to accept some of that grace, right? ...

"But I tell you, there’s nothing like having your child forgive you for your missteps because as a parent, we all make mistakes. The handbook on growing kids and raising kids doesn’t always cover every aspect of what that entails, but I'm happy that things are totally different now."

Motherly love

Henry's stomach is growling and the hunger pains are setting in. His mother has been gone for a few days on another one of her sabbaticals, leaving him and his sisters alone in her two-bedroom apartment in Fort Myers, Florida — with no food.

The refrigerator is bare, and the cabinets are, too.

He and his siblings have to get resourceful or else ... he doesn't want to find out.

Fortunately, they found a solution.

"We had to eat off this grapefruit tree," Henry said while reflecting on his childhood. "It was like a duplex apartment, and we had to eat off this grapefruit tree (in the front yard). And that grapefruit tree literally saved our lives, man. Literally."

Although Henry said he never harbored much anger toward his father, the same can't be said for his mother.

He resented her for a long time, even after his grandparents stepped in and raise him and a two of his sisters like their children rather than grandchildren.

"My son was always a little bit of everywhere, and (Henry's mom) was in and out a lot, too," Albert Lee said. "And at one point, we just decided that it wasn't healthy for them children to be living like that. They was missing school more than they was going to school. So they came in and started living with us. Thirty-five miles, that was roughly the difference between Fort Myers and Immokalee."

As a grade schooler, Henry said it was a bit of a culture shock for him to move in with his strict grandparents after growing up with parents who hardly ever monitored his behavior.

He remembers the first time he stepped foot in his grandparents' home and the backhand slap his grandmother gave him when he didn't address her as "ma'am." Henry chuckled as he reflected on that moment and the unbreakable bond they'd eventual form.

Margaret Lee wasn't just his grandma. She was his "mom and best friend."

She was the one who always made sure Henry had a full stomach and always made sure he went to school. And even when school was difficult, she was the one who brought the lesson home and made sure her grandson learned anyways.

"When I moved in with her in the third grade, I couldn’t read," Henry said. "My grandma was a librarian/teacher for 30 years, so what she would do is she would bring a bunch of books home, Dr. Seuss books. It was just like the repetition of ‘Cat, hat, bat’ with Dr. Seuss books that kind of allowed me (to learn). ... That’s all it was. It was me memorizing the words, understanding the words that I was getting and being able to see them. So I went from seeing them at home to seeing them in the classroom."

Henry said his grandmother also corrected a "bad" speech impediment that he had where he'd close his eyes and jerk his head whenever he tried to talk, which is a far cry from the confident speaker he is now.

Those shared moments throughout Henry's upbringing are what intertwined his heart with that of his grandma's — and in some ways pushed him further away from his mom.

He even remembers Margaret Lee helping him get ready for prom, all while his mother was just 35 miles away, "making up for her teenage years."

"I could make the excuse for my father because he was in prison, but I couldn’t make that excuse for my mother. She was free and she was 30 minutes away, and she wasn’t seeing me," Henry said. " ... As I got older I would go to Fort Meyers and visit her, but imagine you being raised in Champaign and your mom living in Tuscola and she has a car and you go two years without seeing her.

"That hurt."

'Saving grace'

Henry has since forgiven his mom, but acknowledged that whenever he was feeling neglected by her or his dad, football was his "saving grace."

It was an opportunity to make someone else feel that pain, and the ferocity and physicality Henry played with helped him emerge as one of the top players in South Florida.

Henry's sister, Taquilla Henry, fondly remembers all of the attention her brother received. As she recalls, her sibling had "pillow cases" full of letters from schools all around the country. He eventually committed to Wisconsin and coach Bret Bielema, the same coach he now works under at Illinois.

"He was lot cheaper when I gave him a scholarship," Bielema said, laughing. "Now he costs me several hundred thousand dollars a year. So he's become more expensive (since then)."

Regardless of Aaron Henry's accession, though, or how much football has served as his "saving grace," Taquilla Henry said there was always something in her brother that allowed him to save some of that grace for their mom, Willie Henry, who had a brain aneurysm June 21, 2019, that completely altered her life.

"They told me and my sister that our mom was dead, and of course we were crying and we were hysterical. And so we got on the phone and called Aaron, and he was on the next flight (to Florida)," Taquilla Henry said. "So no matter what he was feeling or how he was raised up, he always made sure that he was still there for her, which is so awesome to me because life is short. He's always been the one like, 'Man, eventually you gotta just let stuff go.'"

Taquilla and Aaron Henry both said it was "a miracle" that their mother pulled through despite her initial outlook.

Willie Henry, who is paralyzed on the left side of her body, now lives with another one of Aaron Henry's sister, Aissa Lee, in Cape Coral, Florida. Aissa Lee and Taquilla Henry help provide 24-hour care for their mother, along with a professional caregiver that Aaron Henry pays for.

Aaron Henry said he never could've imagined seeing his mother in this state, completely reliant on her children.

"It's just crazy how life kind of comes full circle when you go from needing somebody as a son and them not being there, to them needing you and you provide for them," Aaron Henry said. " ... But I think part of the reason why God was able to save her and allow her to stay here a little longer is because I think He wanted to show her some things. I think He’s still doing work in her life. It’s definitely been a challenge, man, and I think it’s taught me some patience and some wisdom, but I'll always love my mom.

"Always."

Taquilla Henry said their mother has gained enough strength to start talking again, and whenever she gets a phone call from her only son, "her eyes light up."

"She beats herself up a lot for the things she should've did or would do differently, and maybe she hasn't shown it her whole life, but my mom is so proud of us and she's so proud of him," Taquilla Henry said. "Whenever I mention my brother's name, she just smiles so big."

Ashtyn

Although Henry has made it a point to mend the relationships he has with his parents, there's still one relationship he'll never get back.

He's reminded of it every day when he walks into his office at the Illinois football team's practice facility. A framed photo of her sits on the desk in his office.

"Her name was Ashtyn Shyloh Henry, and she was a nuchal baby," Henry said. "The umbilical cord, while she was being born, strangled her. Some people would call that a stillbirth.

"It all happened so fast. ... Imagine going from the happiest moment of your life to the absolute worst moment of your life in a matter of seconds. That was me."

Henry's daughter was born and died Nov. 16, 2016, 12 days before his 28th birthday. He fathered her during a prior relationship to the one he's in now with his fiancée.

When Henry speaks about Ashtyn, it's as if his mind is still wading through the grief and pondering all of the wonderful experiences he would've shared with his first child.

"I do think she made me a better person," Henry said. " ... I do think she gave me some perspective, and I do think she gave me insight of how you can't take life for granted because one moment everything could be going great and then the next — tragedy.

"I felt like I really went through some things before that in terms of being brought up in a certain environment, in terms of dealing with an ACL injury in college. And I really thought I had went through some stuff when I was a freshman in college, and I got call from my best friend's mom from back home and she told me he got shot in the head and was gone.

"But dealing with the loss of a human being that you created? I don't know, man, that was probably the hardest thing I ever had to deal with. It was very, very challenging, but my faith got me through."

Rhoderica Washington, Henry's aunt, witnessed that faith firsthand.

Washington is the daughter of Henry's grandmother and the sister of Henry's father, and Henry credited her with helping to raise him as well. She was there many times when his parents weren't, and she saw him often use the pain of their absence as fuel to keep going.

The pain of 2016, what Henry calls the "worst year of my life" is different, though.

Ashtyn died roughly a month after the death of his beloved grandmother and Washington's mom, which was Oct. 20, 2016.

"To be honest with you, I could not tell you what his darkest moments would've been like because you gotta remember at this point he was still up in New Jersey because he was (coaching) at Rutgers," Washington said. "He reminds me a lot of my mom because even though it may have been the roughest time of his life, I can remember having some in-depth conversations with him, but it was always like, 'I'm fine, auntie. I'm good.' Almost like he didn't want you to know that those were really dark days."

Henry said no child will ever replace Ashtyn, his first born, but he does plan to have another one in the future. The 32-year-old has already learned "what not to do" from his own parents, and Washington is certain that he'll be "an amazing father."

By his own account, Henry loves children and enjoys interacting with other Illinois coaches' kids whenever they come around the team. However, he's not rushing into fatherhood and will trust God to tell him when it's the right time to try again.

Until then, Henry plans to continue pouring into the other young people in his life, his players, reminding them that no matter what they face on or off the field, they're destined — like his grandmother said — to be butterflies.

"A lot of those players that I get a chance to coach and that are in my room, they went through a lot of similar things. Not all of them, not all of the exact same things, but it’s a lot of similarities," Henry said. "Some of them, maybe it’s a single mom, maybe it’s grandma, maybe it's a brother or a sister, or maybe they lost somebody. And so there’s a lot to relate to there, and then on top of that, for a lot of them, I look just like them. I look just like them, and sometimes that’s the best message that you can preach, when you look like somebody and they can identify with you. I think that’s what helps cultivate that relationship and allows them to believe in me and me in them."

If any of those players or other members of Illinois' program ever need a pep talk, they know Henry is the person to go to.

Molded by his hardships and protected by his "grandmother's prayers," he usually has enough joy and perspective to go around.

"People say what I've been through is traumatic and I should go to therapy and all that good stuff, but it’s like when you get exposed to those things, and I get to this point in my life, I ain’t got nothing to complain about, bro," Henry said. "I’m gonna be the happiest dude walking into this building, and I’m gonna be the happiest dude walking out of this building.

"I’m gonna always have a smile on face because when you know where I come from and the things I’ve been through, I ain’t got no choice."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

