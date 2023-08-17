CHAMPAIGN — In a veteran offensive line group that features multiple returners, its been a newcomer that’s ended up as one of the breakout players in the trenches for the Illini during camp.

Brandon Henderson has gotten the attention of teammates and position coaches before he kicks off his true freshman season as a recruit from East St. Louis High School.

"Brandon is very special," offensive line coach Bart Miller said. "He's very motivated. He's very driven, wonderful character. He works incredibly hard. And while at times I think there's a lot coming at him, he handles it incredibly well. His maturity is beyond his years — so very excited to see where he can go."

Henderson’s time in Champaign wouldn’t have started if it weren’t for a conversation he had with his high school coach, Darren Sunkett. Henderson originally quit football briefly as a freshman in high school, but Sunkett wasn’t having it.

"Coach Sunk pulled up to my house and just wanted to talk to me," Henderson said. "I went to his office and we was just talking and he told me football was a better sport for me.”

With Henderson’s size and athleticism, Sunkett felt it would shine on the gridiron for longer than it would on the basketball court.

"He said there wasn't no 6-foot-5 centers in the NBA so I let go of the basketball dream and stuck out with football and it worked out in the end," Henderson said.

He was convinced and after that, he became a starter for the Flyers and helped them win a state title. Then he became a three-star recruit who flipped to Illinois after originally committing to Iowa State. He enrolled in the spring and has hit the ground running with the Illini so far, earning rave reviews from coaches and older teammates.

Now, he’s someone on the radar for a travel roster spot and opportunities at a backup spot on the two-deep battling with other young returnees.

“Brandon just works, and he’s a sponge,” Illinois offensive lineman Julian Pearl said. “Everything anybody tells Brandon, they don’t have to tell him too many times. He’s very coachable, very athletic. The way he approaches everything you can tell is more tactical. The way he does things, I’m a big fan of Brandon, obviously. If I had that mentality when I was younger, maybe things would be a little better for me right now. I’m amazed by what Brandon has been able to do in a short time here so far.”

Henderson almost certainly won’t be thrust into a starting spot this season unless injuries strike with all of the veterans still around, but he’ll learn behind an offensive line that’s getting older and will continue to have turnover over the next couple of seasons.

Pearl and Isaiah Adams, both players who have tried to mentor Henderson so far this season, will have NFL options after this season, while Jordyn Slaughter has one season of eligibility remaining and Zy Crisler has two. Illinois will have opportunities to dip into the transfer portal for replacements in the coming years, but will also rely on the younger options waiting in the wings now.

In Henderson, the Illini might have found a good bet to rely on in the not-so-distant future.

“I think anytime you get a true freshman lineman to come in and have the type of production and have the type of development that he has is unique. It’s special,” Miller said.