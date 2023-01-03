Brad Underwood takes analytic approach to make tweaks ahead of conference play

After a rough patch in early December, Brad Underwood and Illinois decided to make some tweaks.

An analytic assessment of the team is common for him and the staff before conference play comes up with a break after finals week.

This year meant a switch in the offense and a transition to use the full-court press less frequently to minimize opponent transition opportunities.

Illinois responded after a blowout loss to Missouri with an 85-52 win over Bethune-Cookman with those tweaks.

Now the real test of those adjustments comes, with Illinois getting into the heart of Big Ten play with a road game against Northwestern on Wednesday (8 p.m. BTN).

The offense featured a good supply of post-ups to Dain Dainja, who Underwood put into the starting lineup to get more paint touches and maximize efficiency.

There was also a spread offense with players on the wings outside of Dainja, with players making cuts and trying to create more ball movement.

There were signs of rust still and unfamiliarity, but that’s because the system was implemented recently after the Illini dropped their Big Ten opener in early December.

“We’ve been working on it for a couple of weeks,” Underwood said. “I felt some holes and some changes since Maryland. It was really about practice time. Just getting enough practice time to start breaking things down and working on it. We’ve put in segments of it in practice. Prior to Missouri, we spent a good amount of time on it.”

Tweaks to a system mid-season aren’t foreign to Underwood, who made them in previous seasons. The team won eight of its 10 games after the Christmas break last season and 12-of-15 after the Braggin’ Rights loss in the 2020-21 season.

“We’ve been through Synergy over the break, breaking down every single one of our guys and their positives and their negatives and where we gotta get better at,” Underwood said. “And we do that every time this year because we get practice time during Christmas break.”

Underwood started to get into analytics as an assistant coach. Before the team’s game against Bethune-Cookman, he watched an old Kansas State team and pulled up analytics to compare to this team. It’s something he used prominently at Stephen F Austin while going 53-1 in conference play during three seasons there.

Underwood and the team have collected data and put that into those subtle tweaks. With most of its rotation being newcomers, that sample had to be gathered in the early season.

"I feel great defensively," Underwood said. "This team's gonna be great defensively. And the half court stuff is pretty good. And that was just a matter of okay, we've got a really good sample size of work on Matt Mayer. We've got a good sample size on Dain and every one of our guys individually."

Illinois had early season success, and Underwood pointed out that the team has better non-conference wins this season than it did in previous years with a pair of top-10 wins. He’s taken an analytic approach to help the team get back on track in conference play like in previous seasons.

“I’ve done it for a long time,” Underwood said. “I believe in it.”

