Bowl practices giving Illinois football leg up for developing next season's roster

CHAMPAIGN — On Sunday when Illinois found out its bowl destination, there was some celebration at the team’s most prestigious bowl appearance since the Rose Bowl in 2007.

Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff were enjoying one of the bigger perks of the bowl bid during the week leading up to the invitation to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. They had two practices for the team during the week — part of 17 total practices the team will get before the bowl.

Bielema said 12 of those will be practices for the whole team while five will be focused on developmental guys — younger players who don’t get significant snaps will include work with strength coach Tank Wright over the next couple of weeks while the staff is out recruiting.

The biggest perk of those is likely the impact it’ll have next season rather than in the season finale. The 17 practices are more than teams get in a spring camp. Illinois didn’t get those last season.

That means part of the focus during the next few weeks will be next season. Isaiah Williams was one of the players around during the team’s last bowl bid in 2019.

"Me personally, 2019, it was more like, 'We're gonna have fun. It's another game,'" Williams said. "Honestly. I mean, that's how I looked at it. I can't speak for everybody. But I feel like this year this game means more because I feel like this game is the end of the year but also this is a jumpstart to next year."

Williams and Tarique Barnes were both deeper down on the depth chart then. Barnes was primarily a special teams player and Williams as a backup quarterback.

Those practices helped Barnes develop and become an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection this season as a team captain.

"I don't remember the exact schedule, but I do remember us practicing frequently while we're out there," Barnes said. "It's taking those practices seriously towards development, because it is kind of a prelude to the following offseason, year. It's a good time to really go out there and show what you got."

Williams made his debut at receiver in the 2019 RedBox Bowl with three catches for nine yards on a combination of short passes. He ended up making the switch permanently to receiver when Bielema and his staff took over. He’s been the Illini’s leading receiver in each of the past two seasons at his new position.

"I'm at the point where I feel like I know the position, but now it's just kind of making it second nature where I'm not thinking," Williams said. "I feel like sometimes I'm still thinking and that just come with me like just doing it more. Just more reps and I feel like these practices will help."

Williams and Barnes are likely returning starters on next year’s team, and these next couple of weeks will go a long way in seeing who can step up to replace key departures like Sydney Brown, Chase Brown and Devon Witherspoon among others. Bielema said he usually sees a couple of players stand out and carve out a bigger role for the following season during bowl practices.

"Those extra practices, that extra work you get in and just kind of gives you a sense of how far you can really take it or just really gaining the knowledge to still keep going because you don't learn football without playing it," Barnes said.

Close 1 of 9 Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes was a special teams player and backup linebacker back in 2019 and used the bowl practices as development for future years. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns after transferring from Syracuse. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams made his debut at wide receiver with a couple snaps in the team's bowl game in 2019. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019. Illinois ends regular season with win over Northwestern 1 of 9 Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes was a special teams player and backup linebacker back in 2019 and used the bowl practices as development for future years. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns after transferring from Syracuse. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams made his debut at wide receiver with a couple snaps in the team's bowl game in 2019. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019.