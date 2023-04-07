CHAMPAIGN — During one of Illinois tight ends coach Robby Discher’s first days in Champaign, Griffin Moore came into his office.

Discher, a new coach getting to know one of his players, started grilling him about the offense. As a player with four years of experience, Moore had the answers.

“I was just going through questions asking about the offense, and he could tell you everything in great detail,” Discher said. “He’s an incredibly intelligent kid, a well-spoken kid, a good kid. He’s got a knack for understanding coverage and defense. He’s got good ball skills. He’s been good so far.”

That experience has mostly been Moore waiting patiently behind a three-man committee the past couple of seasons at tight end while he transitioned from being a high school quarterback at Bloomington High to a Power Five tight end.

When he got to campus, practice was an adjustment. He was in the trenches after having a much different role as a quarterback — contact had been limited. He learned blocking and how to be a factor in the run game.

Moore adjusted and grew into a bigger role at the end of his fourth season, playing five games down the stretch in 2023 after playing three games over his first three seasons.

He got the first catch of his career at the ReliaQuest Bowl, a 17-yard snag over the middle. With Illinois losing tight ends Luke Ford and Michael Marchese, that play could be an introduction to his role next season.

"To end up having a role towards the end of the year, it was awesome," Moore said. "Throughout the year, I may have had like a package in there or whatever, played a snap or two. But to be able to have a role and just say, 'Hey, you're in. This is your series. You're good. Let's go.' It was awesome. It meant a lot and it gave me some confidence going into this upcoming year."

Tip Reiman played the most snaps at tight end for Illinois and is returning, but there is still a role to fill next to him.

The Illini have previously used a committee at tight end and didn’t get a bunch of pass-catching production at the position, with Reiman leading the way with 19 catches for 174 yards and a score last year.

Moore’s pass-catching value could lead him to a breakout season as a fifth-year junior in 2023.

“He’s a good tight end for us, too," Discher said “As far as route running and ball skills, he might be more developed than others at this point.”

That praise shows a big change since Moore got on campus without any route running experience.

“It was unique because I never really ran routes in high school obviously with being a quarterback,” Moore said. “My first year here I just learned a lot from the older guys and watching them.”

Another reason he developed as a route runner partially came from work with a former babysitter that had experience as an NFL quarterback.

Alex Tanney, a 10-year NFL veteran who is now the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, was one of the first people Moore reached out to when he went home during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Tanney babysat Moore as a two-year old before Moore ended up following his footsteps as a high school quarterback. Tanney was nearing the end of his NFL career — he retired in 2021 — and needed someone to work out with back home.

That meant Moore went with Tanney and his father every day and worked out as Alex’s pass-catcher during drills.

"I was running, not only running tight end runs, but I'm running routes from the outside, and I improved so much," Moore said. "It really helped me when I got back here."

Catching passes and running routes for a pro got him set on the right track when he returned to campus, and helped him get a leg up as a valuable pass catcher. He’ll have a chance to showcase that work and his progress this upcoming season.

"It's gonna mean a lot," Moore said. "It's gonna be fun. I'm looking forward to it. I came here wanting to prove a lot of people wrong and I knew it would take time."

Illinois gets home win vs. Virginia Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football Virginia Illinois Football