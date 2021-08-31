'Big Play Deuce': Newly minted Illinois wide receiver Deuce Spann lives up to nickname

James Boyd
CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois wide receiver Deuce Spann reeled in a deep ball from backup quarterback Art Sitkowski on Saturday near the Nebraska sideline, there was only one thought going through his head as Illini fans erupted with joy at Memorial Stadium.
"I was just like, 'Did I score or not?' That's how I was feeling," Spann said. "I just wanted to know if I scored or not."
It was the first snap of the game for Spann, who recently switched from quarterback to receiver, and it turned out to be a pivotal one.
The third quarter play was so close that officials not only reviewed if it was a touchdown, but if it was even a catch. After a few minutes of waiting, Spann's dazzling over-the-shoulder grab was upheld. However, the redshirt freshman stepped out inside the 1-yard line, coming up just inches short of turning the first catch of his college career into his first touchdown.
Despite not reaching the end zone, Spann's big time play proved to be a difference maker in the Illini's 30-22 season-opening win over the Huskers.
When asked about it after the game, he didn't exactly agree with the officials.
"Yes, I do," Spann said, flashing a smile. "I think I scored."
While Spann's grab didn't result in his first touchdown, it did lead to the first career receiving score for fellow redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams, who's also made the transition from quarterback to receiver.
Williams recorded a team-high six catches for 41 yards in his first start at receiver but made sure to give props to his teammate for living up to his nickname.
"Big. Play. Deuce," Williams said. "Y'all don't know, but it's more to come. That's Big Play Deuce for real."
First-year Illini coach Bret Bielema raved about Spann's athleticism Monday, which is why he and offensive coordinator Tony Peterson think the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Florida native will continue to excel in the receiver room.
"We could bring Deuce back (to the quarterback room) if we needed to right now, but he's got a very special skill set that could make him a special player outside someday," Petersen said. "He's learning the (receiver) position right now, but we're trying to make sure that we've got some plays where he can go in and execute, and that (catch) was one of his plays this week, and he went in and did a great job."
In fact, Bielema is so confident in what he called Spann's "special abilities" that he even warned him of what would happen against Nebraska days before he took the field.
"I told him on Wednesday or Thursday (of last week), 'When that first play comes, there's a very good chance that you're going to score,'" Bielema said. "I literally said, 'I think you'll be surprised at the success you're gonna have,' and I called him on Sunday and said, 'Hey, sorry I was 6 inches off.'"
Bielema gave a lot of credit to Williams for helping Spann make the switch to receiver, too. He recalled a time during practice when Williams asked for his permission to work with Spann during one-on-one receiver drills, letting Bielema know that he wasn't the only one seeing Spann's potential.
Bielema added that Spann's selfless personality has made the transition from quarterback to receiver much smoother.
"Obviously it's a big play in the game and obviously (I) want to win the game, but in that moment I was so intensely wired in to how this ruling was gonna come out because I knew that it could change the outlook of him," Bielema said. "One of the things we always talk about is 'I want you to be the best you.' I literally think the best you Deuce Spann can be is at wide receiver."
Fittingly, receiving is in Spann's bloodline. His father, Greg, is a former Jackson State receiver and was selected in the seventh round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in the Arena League and XFL, giving his son another person to learn from.
As Spann continues to grow into his own at his new position, Bielema said he has no problem with the "Big Play Deuce" moniker.
"I'll call him whatever him he wants to be as long as he's making big plays," Bielema said, smiling. "Hopefully it's not like jumbo shrimp, right? It's not an oxymoron. Hopefully Big Play Deuce sticks."
Photos: Nebraska football opens season at Illinois
Brian Deighton, of Lincoln, sprinkles cheese on an egg and sausage burrito mix with friend Nate Gotschall, of Lincoln, holding the tray as they tailgate before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A pickup decked out in Husker gear drives past an Illinois fan before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The parking lot outside of Memorial Stadium fills up hours before Nebraska plays at Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People tailgate in parking lot outside of Memorial Stadium hours before Nebraska plays at Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Illinois flags fly above the RV of John Dauber, of Firth, Neb., while tailgating before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Dauber says he usually gets a more friendly reaction from the opposing team's fans if he flies their flag as well.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
John Dauber, of Firth, wears a Husker jacket with score predictions written on the side of his RV tailgate before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ted and Beth Jurgens, Husker center Cam Jurgens' parents, tailgate before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Thomas Prinz, 9, of Omaha, takes a bite out of a football-shaped doughnut while tailgating before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Doug Bartek, of Wahoo, Scott Etheridge, of Omaha, Daryle Zybert, of Fishers, Ind., Chris Osborne, of Fishers, Ind., and Mark Mann, of Papillion, wave to another Husker fan while tailgating before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers, from left, Mike, Tom and Dan Macholan, their friend Randy Petersen and Joel Macholan, Dan's son, tailgate before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game outside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost chat before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Damian Jackson (38) points tot he crowd before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Husker fan watches the team warm up before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Kerby Joseph (25) warms up with his team before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne (0) stands on the field before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) runs on the field before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) dances on the field before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) yells as he comes on the field before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka (65) warms up before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Markese Stepp runs in a second quarter touchdown to put Nebraska on the board against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Eddie Smith, left runs with Calvin Hart Jr. as he runs back a fumble from Nebraska's Adrian Martinez for a second-quarter touchdown on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Devon Witherspoon celebrates quarterback hurry from Nebraska's Adrian Martinez that resulted in a second-quarter incomplete pass to Austin Allen on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) gets hit by Illinois' Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and fumbles the ball in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) gets hit by Illinois' Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and fumbles the ball in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure rushes with the ball in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp (33) reacts after missing an extra point in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Brandon Peters (18) looks for the play to develop in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Brandon Peters (18) is injured in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) and Caleb Tannor (2) both reach out for Illinois' Artur Sitkowski (9) in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks up at the scoreboard in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) stretches out with the ball in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) is surrounded by the Illinois defense in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) eyes Illinois' Eddie Smith (8) in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Jakari Norwood (3) rushes in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich knocks Illinois's Jakari Norwood out of bounds at the one yard line in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Mike Epstein scores on a one-yard run in the second quarter against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne celebrates a first quarter sack of Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp misses a second quarter PAT against Illinois on Saturday. William Przystup was holding.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp reacts to missing a second quarter PAT against Illinois on Saturday. William Przystup was holding.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) passes the ball on the first drive of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer (2) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois' Tony Adams (6) on the first drive of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure makes a catch near the sideline out of reach of Illinois' Kerby Joseph (25) on the first drive of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez] (2) warms up before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska cheer team waves a Husker flag before the start of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans leave the Memorial Stadium after Nebraska loses at Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer can't catch up this overthrown pass in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez chase after a bad fourth quarter snap against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure tries to run around Illinois's Tony Adams after making a fourth-quarter catch on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Hickman can't catch up to this Adrian Martinez pass as Illinois's Derrick Smith pursues in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Hickman can't catch up to this Adrian Martinez pass as Illinois's Derrick Smith pursues in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Keith Randolph Jr. chases down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez as the referee throws a flag for hold on Nebraska's Brant Banks in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost talks to an official during a review in the first half against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin walks off the field after they lost to Illinois 30-22 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) walks off the field following the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) watches the offense on the field in the final minute of the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Deuce Spann (6) celebrates after getting to the 1-yard line in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) looks up at the scoreboard in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Jurgens (51) plays center in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) leaps for a bad snap in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Blake Jeresaty (55) goes up against Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) rushes in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp (33) reacts after missing a second extra point attempt in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Artur Sitkowski (9) looks to pass the ball in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez slips out of an Illinois player's fingertips in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Zavier Betts (15) and Alante Brown (4) sit on the sideline in the final minutes of the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) gets tangled up with Illinois' Garrett Nelson (44) iin the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) rushes in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) grabs the ball from center Cam Jurgens (51) in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles following the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Illinois marching band performs in the second half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois celebrates and faces the student section following the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) talks following the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks following the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday. Illinois won the game 30-22.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
By the fourth quarter, this Nebraska fan was more interested in what was outside the stadium then what was happening against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Illinois's Jakari Norwood on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a first-quarter pass against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost walks off the field after they lost to Illinois 30-22 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
