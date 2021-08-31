'Big Play Deuce': Newly minted Illinois wide receiver Deuce Spann lives up to nickname

CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois wide receiver Deuce Spann reeled in a deep ball from backup quarterback Art Sitkowski on Saturday near the Nebraska sideline, there was only one thought going through his head as Illini fans erupted with joy at Memorial Stadium.

"I was just like, 'Did I score or not?' That's how I was feeling," Spann said. "I just wanted to know if I scored or not."

It was the first snap of the game for Spann, who recently switched from quarterback to receiver, and it turned out to be a pivotal one.

The third quarter play was so close that officials not only reviewed if it was a touchdown, but if it was even a catch. After a few minutes of waiting, Spann's dazzling over-the-shoulder grab was upheld. However, the redshirt freshman stepped out inside the 1-yard line, coming up just inches short of turning the first catch of his college career into his first touchdown.

Despite not reaching the end zone, Spann's big time play proved to be a difference maker in the Illini's 30-22 season-opening win over the Huskers.

When asked about it after the game, he didn't exactly agree with the officials.

"Yes, I do," Spann said, flashing a smile. "I think I scored."

While Spann's grab didn't result in his first touchdown, it did lead to the first career receiving score for fellow redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams, who's also made the transition from quarterback to receiver.

Williams recorded a team-high six catches for 41 yards in his first start at receiver but made sure to give props to his teammate for living up to his nickname.

"Big. Play. Deuce," Williams said. "Y'all don't know, but it's more to come. That's Big Play Deuce for real."

First-year Illini coach Bret Bielema raved about Spann's athleticism Monday, which is why he and offensive coordinator Tony Peterson think the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Florida native will continue to excel in the receiver room.

"We could bring Deuce back (to the quarterback room) if we needed to right now, but he's got a very special skill set that could make him a special player outside someday," Petersen said. "He's learning the (receiver) position right now, but we're trying to make sure that we've got some plays where he can go in and execute, and that (catch) was one of his plays this week, and he went in and did a great job."

In fact, Bielema is so confident in what he called Spann's "special abilities" that he even warned him of what would happen against Nebraska days before he took the field.

"I told him on Wednesday or Thursday (of last week), 'When that first play comes, there's a very good chance that you're going to score,'" Bielema said. "I literally said, 'I think you'll be surprised at the success you're gonna have,' and I called him on Sunday and said, 'Hey, sorry I was 6 inches off.'"

Bielema gave a lot of credit to Williams for helping Spann make the switch to receiver, too. He recalled a time during practice when Williams asked for his permission to work with Spann during one-on-one receiver drills, letting Bielema know that he wasn't the only one seeing Spann's potential.

Bielema added that Spann's selfless personality has made the transition from quarterback to receiver much smoother.

"Obviously it's a big play in the game and obviously (I) want to win the game, but in that moment I was so intensely wired in to how this ruling was gonna come out because I knew that it could change the outlook of him," Bielema said. "One of the things we always talk about is 'I want you to be the best you.' I literally think the best you Deuce Spann can be is at wide receiver."

Fittingly, receiving is in Spann's bloodline. His father, Greg, is a former Jackson State receiver and was selected in the seventh round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in the Arena League and XFL, giving his son another person to learn from.

As Spann continues to grow into his own at his new position, Bielema said he has no problem with the "Big Play Deuce" moniker.

"I'll call him whatever him he wants to be as long as he's making big plays," Bielema said, smiling. "Hopefully it's not like jumbo shrimp, right? It's not an oxymoron. Hopefully Big Play Deuce sticks."

