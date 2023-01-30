 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ILLINOIS BASKETBALL

Baylor transfers have made an impact for Illinois basketball

APTOPIX Illinois Wisconsin Basketball

Illinois center Dain Dainja, left, and Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) go after a loose ball during a Jan. 28 game in Madison.

 Andy Manis, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — In need of some experienced players to go along with a young roster, Illinois got a pair of transfers from Baylor in the offseason — Matt Mayer and Dain Dainja.

Both players have averaged double digits in their past five games and have settled into prominent offensive roles for the Illini. They’ll be called on again when Illinois hosts Nebraska at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Big Ten Network.

Mayer has given the Illini another primary scoring option next to Terrence Shannon Jr. He’s averaging 14.1 points over the team’s past eight games and his game-high 26 were a big difference in the team’s win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

“Matthew Mayer showed who was the best player on the court (against Wisconsin) and he was definitely that,” Underwood said. “Matt can really get going and we just kept kind of feeding the horse there in the second half.”

Illinois Wisconsin Basketball

Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) passes against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14), Connor Essegian (3) and Steven Crowl, right, during a Jan. 28 game in Madison.

Illinois has found Mayer when he has gotten in rhythm, with a couple of instances in the second half of games where the Illini run the same type of play over and over to get him looks when he is on a scoring run.

“It’s really easy to get looks like that when Coach keeps running plays for you,” Mayer said. “My teammates and coach kept running plays for me. It was easy for me to get some good looks.”

Those heaters have been key in conference wins over the Badgers, Michigan State and Minnesota.

“When Matt’s going, we’ve seen this in practice, he is scary some of the runs he’s been on in games, in practice," Underwood said.

Part of the increased success in the Illini’s offense has been a shift to a spread system and some adaptability where the Illini have gone to the hot hand.

“When he gets going we try to look for him,” Dainja said of Mayer. “A lot of times we still try to run an action for him. A lot of times when you’re hot you just want the ball, forget the play. Sometimes I’m like that too, just forget the play. The plays really help us get him the ball.”

In the first half, it was Dainja’s turn to be a focal point. His 4-for-6 performance with nine points gave the Illini a lead in a game that was a slugfest. His 20-point game, along with Mayer’s scoring, were key against Michigan State.

Illinois is 3-0 in games where he takes 10 shots or more, which was part of the reason he was shifted in the starting lineup as a post option inside. He's 22nd in the country shooting 2s at a 69.8% clip, according to KenPom.

"He was terrific in the first half," Underwood said. "He really kept us in the game."

As those two have improved, so has Illinois. It’s won six of its past seven and is in a three-way tie for third in the conference after an 0-3 start.

"As you can see, we're starting to play up to our potential," Dainja said. "I feel like we've got a lot more, but I've definitely felt like as a team, we've just been more connected with each."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Illinois vs. Nebraska

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 15-6, 6-4 Big Ten; Nebraska 10-12, 3-8

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 20-8; Illinois won last meeting 76-50 (Jan. 10, 2023)

TV; radio: Big Ten Network; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini have won six of seven after an 0-3 conference start. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.4 points per game. ... Dain Dainja averages 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while Matthew Mayer averages 11.3 points and is shooting 37.6% from 3. ... Coleman Hawkins was a game-high +17 in the win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

About Nebraska: Cornhuskers have dropped five of six. Derrick Walker leads the team with 13.8 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. ... Sam Griesel averages 11.0 points and 4.2 assists. 

