Baylor transfers have made an impact for Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — In need of some experienced players to go along with a young roster, Illinois got a pair of transfers from Baylor in the offseason — Matt Mayer and Dain Dainja.

Both players have averaged double digits in their past five games and have settled into prominent offensive roles for the Illini. They’ll be called on again when Illinois hosts Nebraska at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Big Ten Network.

Mayer has given the Illini another primary scoring option next to Terrence Shannon Jr. He’s averaging 14.1 points over the team’s past eight games and his game-high 26 were a big difference in the team’s win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

“Matthew Mayer showed who was the best player on the court (against Wisconsin) and he was definitely that,” Underwood said. “Matt can really get going and we just kept kind of feeding the horse there in the second half.”

Illinois has found Mayer when he has gotten in rhythm, with a couple of instances in the second half of games where the Illini run the same type of play over and over to get him looks when he is on a scoring run.

“It’s really easy to get looks like that when Coach keeps running plays for you,” Mayer said. “My teammates and coach kept running plays for me. It was easy for me to get some good looks.”

Those heaters have been key in conference wins over the Badgers, Michigan State and Minnesota.

“When Matt’s going, we’ve seen this in practice, he is scary some of the runs he’s been on in games, in practice," Underwood said.

Part of the increased success in the Illini’s offense has been a shift to a spread system and some adaptability where the Illini have gone to the hot hand.

“When he gets going we try to look for him,” Dainja said of Mayer. “A lot of times we still try to run an action for him. A lot of times when you’re hot you just want the ball, forget the play. Sometimes I’m like that too, just forget the play. The plays really help us get him the ball.”

In the first half, it was Dainja’s turn to be a focal point. His 4-for-6 performance with nine points gave the Illini a lead in a game that was a slugfest. His 20-point game, along with Mayer’s scoring, were key against Michigan State.

Illinois is 3-0 in games where he takes 10 shots or more, which was part of the reason he was shifted in the starting lineup as a post option inside. He's 22nd in the country shooting 2s at a 69.8% clip, according to KenPom.

"He was terrific in the first half," Underwood said. "He really kept us in the game."

As those two have improved, so has Illinois. It’s won six of its past seven and is in a three-way tie for third in the conference after an 0-3 start.

"As you can see, we're starting to play up to our potential," Dainja said. "I feel like we've got a lot more, but I've definitely felt like as a team, we've just been more connected with each."

