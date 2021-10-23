Austin Hutcherson shines in debut as No. 11 Illinois routs St. Francis in season-opening exhibition

CHAMPAIGN — Ahead of No. 11 Illinois' season-opening exhibition against NAIA St. Francis on Saturday, Illini coach Brad Underwood said if any of his players would have any rust, it'd be Austin Hutcherson. The 6-foot-6 graduate guard is entering his third season with the program, but he had never appeared in a game.

He transferred from Division III Wesleyan, sat out the 2019-20 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules and then missed all of last season with a stress fracture in his back.

Finally eligible and healthy, Hutcherson hardly looked rusty Saturday, sparking Illinois to a convincing 101-34 victory. He tied for the game-high with 14 points off the bench and made his first five shots from the field.

Aside from Hutcherson, the Illini's usual headliners showed off their talent with a couple crowd-pleasing plays, too. To no one's surprise, perhaps the most dazzling play was made by reigning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Andre Curbelo. With just over eight minutes left in the first half, the crafty sophomore guard came up with a steal and whipped a wrap-around bounce pass from mid-court that hit Hutcherson in stride for an easy layup.

On the next play, Hutcherson scored again on a floater, and Curbelo followed up with a three-pointer to put Illinois ahead 33-10. Curbelo finished the game with 11 points, five assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes.

Star center Kofi Cockburn, who was a consensus Second Team All-American last season, picked up where he left off, tying Hutcherson with a game-high 14 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes.

Sr. Francis was never able to find an offensive rhythm due to the Illini's stifling defense, which was spearheaded by Trent Frazier. The fifth-year senior was selected to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team last season and showed that he has every intention of earning that honor again.

Frazier had a game-high six steals, which often led to points in transition. His most memorable swipe came just before halftime. After the super senior secured the ball, he tossed it ahead to forward Coleman Hawkins for a dunk in the closing seconds of the period.

Transfer guard Alfonso Plummer (Utah) and forward Omar Payne (Florida) also made their Illini debut. The newcomers had four points apiece, and Payne brought the home crowd to its feet with a rim-rattling, two-handed jam in the second half.

Freshman trio Luke Goode, Brandin Podziemski and RJ Melendez also got their feet wet for the first time.

Illinois shot 58.2% from he field and made eight three-pointers, while St. Francis was held to 24.5% shooting from the floor and 26.9% from behind the arc. The Illini outscored the Saints 50-16 in the second half.

Due to COVID-19, Saturday marked the first time in 594 days since Illinois played a home game in front of fans.

The Illini will take on Division II Indiana (Pennsylvania) in another home exhibition game Oct. 29.

