Alfonso Plummer’s journey from a ‘string bean’ in JUCO to a key cog for the Illini

CHAMPAIGN — The coaches at Arizona Western College thought it would be a big risk.

They got word of a player out of Puerto Rico who was a “6-foot string bean” but had outside shooting skills that were special. They had limited film — basically a pick-up player in a park.

Then-head coach Charles Harrell still trusted his source who gave him the tip — now-Samford assistant Sergio Rouco — and won his assistants over.

"I honestly said, 'Coach I don't know about this,'" said Arizona Western coach Kyle Isaacs, who was an assistant at the time. "His scholarship, you know, it's gonna cost a lot of money. We don't really have any film.”

“Our head coach said, 'Well, this is a really good friend and I trust his view. Let's take him and give him a shot.’"

That player was Alfonso Plummer, and ever since he’s been given that shot at the junior college level he’s had a meteoric rise through the college ranks. He's gone from a bench player at the junior college level to the Big Ten’s best shooter and leader in 3s, and arguably one of the top long-range snipers in the country, over a five-year period.

He’s now the second-leading scorer and a key starter on an Illinois team that is on pace to compete with the top of the Big Ten and make the NCAA Tournament.

Due to injuries and a season where Illinois has had an ever-changing lineup with Kofi Cockburn, Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier all missing games because of injuries, no player on the roster has played as many minutes as Plummer this season. Few graduate transfers in the country have made as much of an impact.

"I just feel grateful," Plummer said. "I've been fighting my whole life to play on this stage."

Plummer made the trip to Yuma, Arizona to play Junior College in the spring of 2017. He sat that first semester while he adjusted to college life and the change in pace of play of the college game.

“Honestly, we didn't know really exactly what Alfonso was and could be basically until that fall of his freshman year,” Isaacs said.

That was when Plummer came off the bench and became an injection of offense. Shooting has never been a problem for Plummer, but his size and strength made it difficult for him to get offers immediately and kept him from the starting lineup initially.

During that time he was hitting the weight room, and the player who is on the court for the Illini now is not the same player who was working out tirelessly in Yuma. He’s gained 15 pounds since he got on campus at Illinois.

"You can see a drastic change from the time that he got here," Isaacs said. "He was, you know, a six-foot little string bean. You look at him now and he's got these huge biceps."

That improvement got him into the starting lineup and from there he led Arizona Western to a Regional title and earned NJCAA All-American honors.

But due to his size — 6-foot-1 guard who wasn’t a traditional point — all but one Power 5 program passed. That’s when Utah came in late and added him before the 2019-20 season.

Then the battle for playing time started over again — he played inconsistent minutes his first year. He got his first start in the last game of the regular season and in his second start he came out of nowhere to hit a Pac-12 record 11 3s and score 35 in the Utes' first-round conference tournament loss.

Plummer started half of the team’s games the next season with a bigger but still inconsistent role, then decided to make the jump into the transfer portal and come to Champaign.

Coaches and teammates have raved about his shooting since, with Illinois coach Brad Underwood calling him the best shooter in the portal after he picked him up.

Plummer had to battle early for his playing time at Illinois as well. His defense has been inconsistent, and his main focus being improving on that end of the floor.

“He wants to be good, he wants to be pushed and we're doing that,” Underwood said Jan. 5. “I tell him all the time you can't be your best version of you, which is winning, (being) a winner, unless you guard, and our guys help him in that area. He thinks offense but now we've got him thinking defense."

After scoring 21 off the bench and tying Frazier’s mark for second-most 3s in a game in school history with seven in a win over Kansas State, he’s started every game since. He’s also averaged 19.2 points over that 13-game span.

He’s been an offensive revelation for the Illini as another shooting option to play with Kofi Cockburn, and with the star big man injured or in foul trouble Plummer has led the Illini in scoring each of the past two games.

Years of moving up the college ranks and tirelessly working has turned Plummer into a crucial part of the Illini’s rotation.

"It goes a long way,” Plummer said. “A lot of people don't know my story, but probably one day I'm gonna tell them and probably is going to serve as inspiration to young kids, but I'm just grateful man and I'm just going to keep moving forward and just doing the same thing that I've done since day one."

That long and winding road to being a large part of Illinois’ rotation wouldn’t have been started if not for that leap of faith from a junior college coaching a half decade ago.

"Did we expect the kid that we had no film on to come in, and now be playing in the Big Ten contributing being one of the most impactful transfers on the market and then averaging 16 points a game? No,” Isaacs said. “I would have said no chance would I have ever saw that.”

“But now knowing about how hard he works. Yeah, it makes sense."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0