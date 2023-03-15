CHAMPAIGN — Alex Pihlstrom remembers the first time he met Alex Palczewski. They were two new roommates and members of the Illinois football team moving in together in Bromley Hall in the summer of 2017.

Palczewski was a three-star offensive line recruit while Pihlstrom was a walk-on tight end.

"He hates that I know the story, but the first thing he said to me is, sucks that you're a walk-on," Pihlstrom said.

For Pihlstrom, it didn’t “suck” for very long, getting on scholarship after making a switch to offensive line and then becoming a second-team All-Big Ten center.

"He says he fueled the fire in me and made me the player I am today, but he's one of my best friends," Pihlstrom said. "It just started from that."

The two have been friends ever since. One of Pihlstrom’s favorite things about Palczewski is that he doesn’t have a filter, so he’ll give him a hard time for swearing in a press conference every once in a while. He also appreciates the guidance Palczewski and others had during his position switch.

Palczewski has appreciated having Pihlstrom by his side and seeing his growth and perseverance after being shifted as the team’s center, while that filter hasn’t changed.

"The one thing that was awesome is he's just flourished," Palczewski said. "A lot of people are trying to kind of keep him down or write him off and he just blocked all that shit out. Blocked off any naysayers and he just kept on going and that's the biggest reason why I'm proud of him and proud to call him my brother."

Now, both have flourished at Illinois over the six years that friendship developed. Palczewski put together the most games in program history and was a second-team All-American this year.

Those careers culminated in their respective pro days on Friday. Each tested in front of NFL scouts from each team, a long cry from the days they spent years ago in a dorm room.

"It was truly a dream," Palczewski said. "We started living together in Brom in the summer of 2017 and we just finished our official collegiate careers as University of Illinois athletes being able to go through drills right next to each other, but it was truly something special. And just to see the way that he's grown these last couple of years is awesome."

Palczewski has his eyes set on being a late round draft pick after returning for a final season at Illinois after he was initially set to enter last year’s draft.

Having a year to be fully healthy after injuries caused three surgeries and derailed the 2020 and 2021 offseasons meant Palczewski put together a career year this past season.

"I think as teams start to watch my film, a lot more notice that I'm not 2021 Alex Palczewski, I'm 2022 Alex Palczewski," he said. "It's going to help a lot more. I mean, again, I'm going to be the best person I can be and whatever they do they do.”

Pihlstrom didn’t think he would be in position to get an NFL shot. He’ll be a longshot to be drafted at this point, but he’s been an underdog before.

"I never thought it would happen," Pihlstrom said. "You've gotta live through it every day. And just think about every day, how far I've come and just how many days it took to just keep perfecting my craft, especially changing positions.

"It's just getting better, at least say 1% better every day and just do something that you can get better at, because it's not going to happen all at once. And obviously, for me, it took six years to be something special, but I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Wherever the two end up, they’ll always remember where it started together.

"We pulled up here and it was like, wow like we've been here for six years." Palczewski said. "But like, I mean it's just a change and we're excited for the next aspect of this but I'm definitely grateful for all that I've been here. This will always be home."

