CHAMPAIGN — Last spring, Taz Nicholson and Devon Witherspoon talked about their futures.

They each wanted to lay it all out there over the next seven months, pulling out all of the stops.

"We just had a lot of talks where we're gonna sacrifice seven months — a seven-month span from spring all the way to the end of the season and we'll see what how far it takes us," Nicholson.

Witherspoon was the headliner by bursting on the scene as an All-American and the top defensive back in the Big Ten. He shot up draft boards and became a likely first round draft pick.

"Obviously it took him far, so I'm gonna do the same plan that we used before, and continue to get better and teach the younger guys to be the best," he said.

Nicholson might have gotten lost in the shuffle with a trio of NFL-bound defensive backs leading the Illini’s defense, but he also made meaningful strides over those months.

Nicholson won the starting role opposite Witherspoon, starting 10 games and finishing with one interception, one forced fumble and seven passes defended in a breakout redshirt sophomore season. It was cut short by a wrist injury against Michigan State, but now that he’s healthy, it’s experience to build on.

"I think naturally when you have older guys leave the room, the next in line is often the next best player," defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. "Taz knows he has the ability. I think he's kind of embraced that role because he's seen many guys before Spoon.”

Nicholson is now the elder statesman in the cornerback room and the next in line of succession. He finally gets to pick his number for the first time, changing from No. 10 to No. 3, with that being one of the perks of being a key returner and the Illini's potential top cover man.

Witherspoon was that guy last season, while Nate Hobbs and Tony Adams each helped show Nicholson the ropes in the two seasons prior.

Hobbs was a starter before being drafted by the Raiders in 2021, while Adams was an undrafted free agent who made the New York Jets roster in 2022.

Nicholson has seen a blueprint with that trio over his past three seasons in Champaign, and now it’s his time to lead.

“I'm just learning from the guys like Tony Adams, Nate Hobbs — they taught me all the lessons,” Nicholson said. "I’m taking all the lessons they gave me and just passing it down. It’s like passing the torch down to the younger guys and giving them any ideas and advice on what to do and how to prepare.”

The younger players see shades of those past Illini standouts when getting the coaching from their new mentor.

"Taz has been a great leader for us," said redshirt sophomore Tyler Strain, one of the favorites to start opposite Nicholson this season. "He's really like a miniature Spoon. He's always on top of us. He's always making sure we're going to class or making sure we're coming into film, really staying on top of us and making sure we're practicing like pros and being like pros so when it comes on Saturday, everything is just easy."

From the perspective of his coaches and teammates, it’s gotten off to a good start. Nicholson has been active on the sideline, taking teammates aside for pointers and advice.

With a secondary that has to replace four starters, Nicholson’s experience and leadership have been valuable tools for defensive coordinator Aaron Henry and defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus.

“I don’t have to say much when those guys come to the sideline,” Fenelus said. “He’s already coaching them up and correcting them on their mistakes.”

“It's been so refreshing when we as teachers can step back and allow our players to be teachers,” Henry said. “That's what's been the refreshing part."

The shift into being the primary leader has finally happened for Nicholson after years of learning, improving and maturing under Henry as his position coach and now his coordinator. He said he's ready to take another leap.

“It means a lot because it kind of shows the hard work is paying off, working with (strength coach Tank Wright) and stacking days,” Nicholson said. “It shows it’s paying off. Hopefully, I get an opportunity. I’m just going to keep producing on the field and do what’s best.”

