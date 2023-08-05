CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Henry expected a different feeling when he started fall camp fresh off a promotion to defensive coordinator.

Henry did feel different, but with an added twist. The new Illini DC got a nice surprise days before camp when his wife Camille gave birth to twin daughters, Harlow and Dakota.

"Yesterday, funnily enough, I felt different because not only was it my first fall camp as a defensive coordinator, but it was also my first fall camp as a father," Henry said.

He was prepared for the moment, with the number for delivery at the hospital saved on his phone so when Camille’s water broke around 3 a.m. on July 30, a couple days out of camp, Henry called the hospital and then drove there as quickly as he could.

“I had never run so many red lights in my life,” Henry said.

Harlow and Dakota were born a couple of hours later. Harlow was given the middle name Madison, the place where her two parents met during Henry’s days at Wisconsin, while Dakota’s middle name is Savoy, where the family currently lives just south of Champaign.

The additions to the family has given Henry a different drive ahead of the season in addition to the drive that helped him rise up the coaching ladder after his playing career.

"My motivation has kind of changed in turn a little bit, you know, I was telling the difference to the guys that, you know, my passion, my drive has kind of kind of been altered," Henry said. “... I’ve got a whole new motivation and drive. I thought I was a pretty motivated person, but being able to kind of see, I can't believe that they're here."

The first couple days of camp have been a routine of shuttling between the football facility and the hospital. It’s been a lot of long days but it’s been worth it for Henry.

"It seems surreal," Henry said. "It seems absolutely unreal. I'm still shocked; you still can't believe it. The girls are in the NIC unit right now, and so to go to the hospital every night at the end of practice, just sit down and look at him and feed them and hang out with them. It's kind of, it's life-changing."

Henry finishes practice, and is back with his wife and kids before nabbing any sleep he can before he wakes up and joins the coaching staff to do it all over again the next day.

"I'm running off about an hour two hours of sleep a night," Henry said. "Last night I left at midnight, I got to the hospital at about 12:15-ish, and went to the fourth floor of the NIC unit. I hung out with them for like an hour and then I slept next to my wife on the pullout bed. It's just a pull-out couch, but it was horrible. Very, very horrible. But I'm just glad they're alive. I'm glad that they're doing better."

That will be the routine for the next couple days, with Henry hoping that the whole family can return home next week. It’ll be a transition and a busy preseason in more ways than one for the Illini’s defensive coordinator.

"That's probably the biggest reason why yesterday was different for me," Henry said. "I can't describe to you how excited I am. I can't describe to you how excited I am for the season, you know, because it'll be the first time that I'll be a defensive coordinator and father. Not only do I get to lead young men, but I got two little girls that I get to lead."