Aaron Henry promoted to be Illinois football's defensive coordinator

Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry coaches during Illinois football practice. Henry was promoted to defensive coordinator from defensive backs coach on Friday, according to a report from 247sports.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois promoted defensive backs coach Aaron Henry to become team’s defensive coordinator, according to a report from 247sports on Friday.

Henry was the position coach for All-American Devon Witherspoon, who became the Illini’s first consensus All-American since 2011.

Henry played for head coach Bret Bielema at Wisconsin from 2007-11, and was a graduate assistant under him at Arkansas. Bielema hired Henry to his staff when he took over at Illinois before the 2021 season.

Now he’s the next man up to replace Ryan Walters, the former Illinois defensive coordinator Purdue hired as its head coach Tuesday. Walters was a Broyles Award semifinalist and coached an Illini defense that led the nation in scoring defense this season.

Aaron Henry, Wisconsin

Former Wisconsin defensive back Aaron Henry is now the Illinois defensive coordinator after playing for Bielema in Madison.

Under Walters and Henry, Illinois surrendered just 165.4 pass yards per game, a mark that was eighth in the country. It allowed the joint-lowest passing touchdowns in the country with eight and led the nation in yards per attempt allowed (5.36).

Henry, a native of Immokale, Florida, has also been involved as a recruiter during his two seasons in Champaign.

He was the coach who went to Florida and helped uncover Gabe Jacas, an edge rusher who made the 247sports Freshman All-American team and had four sacks with five tackles for loss as a true freshman. Henry also helped recruit four-star defensive back Saboor Karriem and Florida-area corners Elijah Mc-Cantos and Tyson Rooks, who both got snaps as true freshmen this season.

