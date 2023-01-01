Aaron Henry and Antonio Fenelus joining forces again on Illinois staff

TAMPA, Fla. — A little over a decade ago, Aaron Henry, Antonio Fenelus and Bret Bielema were all together.

Then, it was for the 2012 Rose Bowl, with Henry and Fenelus playing under Bielema at Wisconsin. Exactly 11 years after that game, those three will join forces again — Henry as the new defensive coordinator for the Illini after being promoted following Ryan Walters taking the head coaching job at Purdue this season.

Fenelus will be in his first game as the defensive backs coach — he has worked with the team since being announced as Bielema’s hire on Friday and will be in the booth when Illinois plays Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. on Monday.

“That secondary was very special,” Bielema said. “We could do a lot with them. They were very good coaches on the field. You can see now with what they’ve chosen as a profession. Just very intelligent players, very respectful of one another.”

Henry will be play-calling for the first time as a collegiate coach. At 34, he’s a similar age as Bielema was when he took the reins as a defensive coordinator at Kansas State, so that’s not something Bielema is concerned about.

Bielema has known Henry since he was a teenage high school recruit, and he got Henry into coaching and started what’s been a quick rise through the ranks so far.

It’s something Bielema saw quickly with Henry. He had every coach address the team when the new staff took over in the spring. He had seen Henry as a player and worked with him as a graduate assistant at Arkansas, but this was his first glimpse of him as a full-time assistant.

"I remember sitting in a room and watching," Bielema said. "Here's a young man I saw as an 18-year old player standing in front of me, and he had me with goosebumps."

Bielema turned to then-defensive coordinator Ryan Walters after the meeting.

"He's got it doesn't he?'” Bielema said. “Then he was like, 'He's got it big time.’"

Henry developed All-American Devon Witherspoon and helped Taz Nicholson have an impressive season as a first-time starter in 2022. Witherspoon started 10 games in his first two seasons before the new staff got to Champaign, and is a likely first-round draft pick this spring.

After being a graduate assistant at Arkansas, Henry was a position coach for former Bielema assistants Chris Ash at Rutgers and Dave Doren at North Carolina State. Those coaches gave him rave reviews.

“I had all these coaches that he had worked with, talked about the touch that he has, the voice that he carries," Bielema says.

Henry was almost not a coach at all. He talked to Chris Ash, who was the defensive coordinator at Arkansas with Bielema in 2013, before visiting Bielema. Before that he had tried his hand at other careers.

"I worked every job under the sun," Henry said in November. "I was a landscaper, I was a teacher ... I did some of everything. I gave my former DB coach a call. He was with (Bielema) at Arkansas and I went to visit him and what turned into just a simple visit ended up being an extended stay at the University of Arkansas and me getting an opportunity to stay there and kind of propel my career."

Bielema approached Fenelus in his initial set of interviews for a staff when he got the job after the 2020 season. After Fenelus spent two years as an analyst for defensive backs for Illinois, Bielema hired him.

“I just think this kid has something special to him,” Bielema said. “I say kid, he’s a young man. He’s very gifted."

Bielema asked Henry about hiring his former teammate, and Henry was immediately on board. Bielema said he remembered seeing Fenelus prepare meticulously during his playing days. Bielema was in an office nearby the defensive backs coach’s office and would see Fenelus watching film in there for hours.

"What I saw as a player was he always just knew his opponent better than anybody else," Bielema said. "He was a relentless film guy."

That, and Fenelus having already interviewed and having relationships with some of the current staff, gave Bielema the confidence to go ahead quickly.

"I know what I saw as a player," Bielema said. "I really thought he would eventually turn into a really good coach. That's what's happened."

Those three have already gotten started together. With the team’s bowl practice on Saturday being pushed back because of weather, it was Bielema, Henry and Fenelus all watching film together — working side-by-side like they had been over a decade earlier.

