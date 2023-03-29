CHAMPAIGN — Roster turnover had already started in college basketball when, on Tuesday, it started to heat up at Illinois — Jayden Epps entered the transfer portal.

Illinois could have anywhere from three to five open scholarships, depending on the potential NBA Draft decisions of Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr., to fill out the roster in the portal. That number could grow with more players on the roster opting to enter the portal in the coming weeks.

Here are some players Illinois has been publicly linked to in the transfer portal, though its unclear how interested the Illini staff are in any particular prospect since its early in the process and Illinois still has to shake out the rest of its roster.

Kel’el Ware, center, Oregon

A five-star in the 2022 class who played in the Jordan Brand Classic with Illini Ty Rodgers, Ware is the highest-profile portal entry so far.

He averaged 15.8 minutes per game as a freshman, with averages of 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds. He’s an athletic 7-foot big who Illinois offered out of high school. Ware went to North Little Rock High School, and his home state Razorbacks are one of many schools who have reached out with Illinois so far.

Nick Timberlake, guard, Towson

The Illini’s biggest need in the portal is a veteran guard, especially with the loss of Epps. Illinois struggled to run offense, and getting an experienced guard would help remedy that.

Timberlake averaged 17.7 points and 2.4 assists last season.

Dalton Knecht, guard, Northern Colorado

Knecht was one of the most productive mid-major players in the country, averaging 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in his second season with the Bears.

Knecht has had a quick rise after transferring from junior college two years ago with multiple high major offers. Colorado and North Carolina are among other teams who have reached out.

Jamison Battle, wing, Minnesota

Battle had 31 points against the Illini in Champaign this season, one of the highlights of a season in which his production dipped while he dealt with injuries.

After transferring from George Washington, Battle was a go-to player with the Gophers under coach Ben Johnson and would give Illinois a wing option with some shooting ability. His efficiency would likely see an uptick in a more off-the-ball role at Illinois.

He averaged 15.1 points and shot 33.9% from 3 in two seasons at Minnesota.

Jackson Paveletzke, guard, Wofford

Pavletzke would give Illinois a young playmaking lead guard who was the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year last season. He averaged 15.1 points and 3.7 assists while shooting 39.3% from 3.

He could run offense and add shooting, but Illinois is competing with Wisconsin, Gonzaga and others for the Wisconsin native.

Primo Spears, guard, Georgetown

Spears is another potential lead guard who has already transferred from Duquesne to Georgetown. It’s unclear how the NCAA will handle waivers for second-time transfers.

Spears averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds for the Hoyas this season.

