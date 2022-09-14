CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will be without one of its defensive starters for the rest of the season.

Coach Bret Bielema announced that outside linebacker Ezekiel Holmes will have surgery for a knee injury suffered against Virginia that and will be out for the rest of the season.

Holmes started the first three games this season and won the starting job after being in a reserve role and contributing on special teams for the past three seasons.

"The prognosis is a little bit longer but is one the doctors feel very confident about once the procedure is done and the rehab that takes place,” Bielema said. “Reached out to Zeke every day since then. It’s one of those tough things because he was really starting to play some good football. As we all know, this sport is a violent sport. Prayers and thoughts with Zeke. I think it should be a full recovery but we probably, unfortunately, won’t see him until next fall."

Freshman Gabe Jacas played a good portion of snaps down the stretch against Virginia and had a pair of sacks. Jacas and Alec Bryant, who missed the game vs. Virginia due to a concussion but is likely to return against Chattanooga, are likely in line for an increased snap share.

McCray nearing possible return

Running back Josh McCray is progressing, according to Bielema.

"Every day he comes up to me and tells me he's playing tomorrow," Bielema said. "What we really did is we knew where we were at when the injury happened. We thought with the two remaining games and then the bye week, let's just get through this bye week and see where we're at going into UT Chattanooga week. And if it doesn't look good for that, we'll look at the return hopefully we're possibly thinking about maybe the Wisconsin game."

McCray was an important part of the running back rotation last season, and was set to get a good portion of carries behind Chase Brown before a knee injury in the season opener against Wyoming sidelined him.

Without McCray, Brown has gotten a large portion of carries. Reggie Love had nine carries for 33 yards against Virginia, and until McCray comes back seems to have carved out a role to spell Brown.

Pearl good to go

Offensive tackle Julian Pearl was taken out in the second half and didn’t return against Virginia, but the move was precautionary with the Illini having a three-possession lead for a good portion of the second half.

"What I had said basically at halftime, I felt we were kind of in control of the moment and I felt good about where we were at," Bielema said. "I didn't want to have Julian regress. And I think there was concern from (offensive line coach Bart Miller). Julian wanted to go but we just felt at that point. Why push it?"

Jordyn Slaughter, who Bielema has frequently described as a sixth starter on the offensive line, stepped in at left guard while Isaiah Adams, usually the starting left guard, moved out to left tackle.

Adams has made a quick transition from junior college to playing in the center of the line for the Illini.

"He's valuable for us in three different ways," Bielema said. "He started for us at left guard, he started for us at left tackle. So those are two very big moments that he handled very, very well. And the third thing is he's a living example of what I'm on the road selling today, right? Here's a guy that was a full high school qualifier, had to go the junior college route really because of just under-exposure coming out of Canada. So he's a living breathing example of what we can go out and sell right now."

Save for a couple of personal foul calls, Bielema is happy with the production he’s gotten out of him.

“He's a very nice soft spoken kind individual, but on Saturdays ... we've got to control his demeanor, because he's gotten two personal fouls and two other fouls," Bielema said. "So we've got to clean him up, which is good. I'd much rather take that out of him than try to put that in him."

Bryant carving out role

Illinois entered the season looking for wide receiver help and for downfield options to complement slot receiver Isaiah Williams. After the first couple weeks it may have found a partial solution in Pat Bryant.

Bryant had six catches for 98 yards in limited snaps last season, but has already beat that total through three games with seven catches for 147 yards and a score.

He’s second on the team in receiving yards behind Williams’ total of 157 and has been a consistent secondary option as the only receiver with over 40 yards in the Illini’s first three games.

Bryant has been the primary deep threat, too, catching four of the six passes that have gone for over 20 yards for Illinois over the first three weeks.

"Pat loves football, and has really continued to improve and the details and understanding is something that is a constant evolution with him," offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. "I think (wide receivers coach George McDonald) has done a really good job with him and others in that room, but just a maturing Pat as a player. He hadn't played a lot of football, even though he played some last year. I know, he got his feet wet and played some occasionally. But he's obviously a very important part of what we're doing offensively and he's earned that right."

Illinois confident in specialists

With two first-year starting specialists in punter Hugh Robertson and kicker Caleb Griffin, there have been some bumps over the first two weeks.

Robertson had a couple short punts against Indiana while Griffin is 4-for-8 on field goals to start the season.

“I think both of those kids have all the ability in the world,” Bielema said. “but they have to go through some struggles.”

Special teams coordinator Sean Snyder offered confidence in both of them, also acknowledging that he’s made some mechanical tweaks with them since taking over.

The issue hasn’t been mental for Griffin, who Snyder praised for his mental toughness.

“I think practice-wise and where he’s at, I think it’s all going to start coming together for him pretty quick,” Snyder said. “... Where he’s at in a mental state of mind, I have a lot of faith in him there. Again, just getting out on the field and getting a consistent hit, that’s just where we got to get to right now. Like I said, I think we’ll be getting there pretty quick.”

Robertson responded with five punts for 210 yards against Virginia and looked consistent last week and like he had put the couple punts against Indiana in the rear view mirror.

“Those bothered him, which they should,” Snyder said. “He’s moved on past them now. Like I told him, you’re going to have a bad punt every now and then; that’s part of it. Not everybody’s 100%. We’re going to shoot for it, but let ‘em go.”