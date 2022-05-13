Watch now: Heartland golfers prepare for first national tournament in program's second year

NORMAL — When Pekin High School star Mason Minkel joined Heartland Community College's golf team, Hawks' head coach Josh Edison knew anything was possible in the program's second year.

"I thought we had a pretty good shot of taking the whole team to nationals," said Edison.

Heartland is now thinking a little bigger.

After knocking off defending NJCAA Division II national champion Parkland for the Region 24 title earlier this month, the Hawks are brimming with confidence heading into next week's 72-hole national tournament at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Mo.

"We're looking to win it, honestly," said Heartland sophomore Brevin Knight. "We feel we've made a big step as a program. I feel we have a good chance to win it."

Knight, a University High School graduate, and sophomore Logan Winn, a Normal Community product, advanced to nationals as individuals last year in Heartland's first season.

The addition of Minkel, along with freshman Lewis Slade of England, immediately strengthened the Hawks. Sophomore Trevor Laub of Edwardsville rounds out Heartland's top five.

"This team we're all really close together and we've put a lot of hard work into this," said Minkel. "It's all paying off."

Heartland has won seven tournaments with Minkel taking four medalist honors. Minkel is No. 11 in GolfStat's Division II individual ratings.

Knight, who is No. 42, beat Minkel in a medalist playoff at the Region 24 Tournament at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo., after the Hawks knocked off Parkland by 14 strokes. Winn tied for fourth, seven strokes behind Knight and Minkel, while Slade took ninth and Laub 20th.

"It was a huge confidence booster" for the team, said Knight. "We had not beaten Parkland before and to do it heading into nationals is a great feeling."

Edison said Knight has taken the next step forward this season.

"Brevin was very solid last year and our No. 1. He's elevated his game," said Edison, who is assisted by U High boys golf coach Darrin York. "Brevin has improved two or three shots each tournament. I couldn't be more proud of how he's pushed himself to the level he has and it's shown up in his college offers."

Knight said he wanted to play somewhere warm and will head to Division III Greensboro (N.C.) in the fall.

The left-handed Minkel plans to stay at Heartland another year and figures to get some good Division I offers.

"I just try to keep it (recruiting) behind me for now and focus on what we're doing right now as a team and individual," said Minkel.

Heartland showed Edison some grit in holding off Parkland at the Region 24 tourney.

The Hawks built a 14-stroke lead after 36 holes the first day, helped by 72s from Winn and Laub in the afternoon. Parkland cut the deficit in half at the turn in the final round before Heartland regrouped and charged home with the title.

That showed Edison his team could be a contender beginning Tuesday at nationals.

"I believe it's a possibility and, more importantly, they believe it's a possibility," said Edison, a former Illinois State golfer. "I know they're coming in with a tremendous amount of confidence. There's one very good team (South Mountain Community College in Arizona) that has dominated as far as the past decade goes ... they will be in running. To win the thing you have to beat them."

