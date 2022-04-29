Watch now: Heartland baseball clicking on all cylinders

NORMAL — While a 24-0 record in the Mid-West Athletic Conference might seem like quite an accomplishment, the Heartland College baseball team isn’t buying it.

“We still haven’t done anything, and our guys are very aware of that,” Heartland coach Chris Razo said. “A lot of stuff could still play out with two weekends left. As much as 24-0 looks great, it really doesn’t mean anything.”

The Hawks, ranked No. 13 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll, have a chance to add a lot of meaning this weekend in a four-game series with No. 6 Lincoln Land.

Heartland (33-8 overall) travels to Springfield on Saturday to take on the Loggers (16-3 in league play) in a 1 p.m. doubleheader. Sunday’s 1 p.m. twin bill will be back in Normal at the Corn Crib.

“To give yourself a chance to win the conference you have to go 3-1 (in a four-game series),” said Razo. “Once we get those first three wins, the guys are: Let’s get the fourth since we came this far. We keep doing that every single weekend.”

The Hawks are pounding opponents into submission with an offense that scores 9.7 runs per game, boasts a lofty .362 batting average and sports a gaudy .468 on-base percentage.

“One through nine, we just hit,” said right fielder/designated hitter Bobby Atkinson. “There’s never been a weak spot in the lineup the whole year.”

Atkinson is hitting a team-best .455 with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs.

“Bobby is a big masher. He has the ability to find the (bat) barrel all the time. That’s why his nickname is Bobby Barrels,” Razo said. “He’s a strong kid. He puts in quality at-bats.”

Shortstop Sam Antonacci stands at .441 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs.

“We knew we had something special when we got him to come here,” said Razo. “He’s been rolling since basically the first day. During COVID, he refined his skills, and he’s reaping the benefits at the plate.”

Ben Hartl brings a steadying presence at catcher and another potent bat with a .437 average, eight homers and 46 RBIs.

“Ben has grown and developed and really refined everything he knew he had to do,” Razo said. “He finds ways to get on base, and when he has a chance to drive the ball he does that.”

Second baseman Jeremy Figueroa provides a spark at the top of the lineup with a .429 average.

A Tri-Valley product, center fielder Braden Zenor bats .337.

The Heartland pitching staff has three Division I recruits in Reese Dutton (South Carolina Upstate), Connor Aten (Eastern Illinois) and Mitchel Sampson (Western Illinois).

Dutton is the ace with a 6-0 record, a 2.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 36 innings.

“Reese came to us as a position player. He knows what hitters are looking for because he hit his whole life,” said Razo. “He executes his plan of attack, and he fills up the strike zone. He firmly believes his stuff is better than everyone else's so he can throw any pitch in any count and have success. He’s rolling with his confidence.”

“As a whole, we’re very talented,” Dutton said. “The hitters are a great group of guys, and the pitchers feed off the hitters’ energy. We saw glimpses in the fall, but we didn’t really put it together as much as we are now. It’s fun to be a part of.”

Jason Buhl (6-0 2.60 ERA) and Keiran Schmitz (4-0, 2.42) are the second and third starters. The bullpen is led by Sampson, who boasts a 0.93 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 19⅓ innings.

Mason Telford owns a 1.54 ERA and Jake Jakubowski stands at 1.93. Heartland pitchers have struck out 369 in 282⅔ innings.

After the conference title is decided, the Hawks will host the Region 24 Tournament at the Corn Crib on May 18-22. The regional champion advances to the Division II World Series in Enid, Okla.

“We’re coming together,” said Antonacci. “We have a couple weeks to perfect our craft and get to where we want to be.”

“The only thing that matters to us is getting to Enid for the national tournament,” Atkinson said. “We focus on that day in and day out.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.