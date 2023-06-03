We have crowned a Champion in Enid!👑@HCC_Hawks is the NJCAA DII World Series winner for the 1st time in school history!🏆🏆🏆



Heartland holds on in an incredible game, trophy presentation begins now!#NJCAABaseball

📺: https://t.co/O4jiQFG32U pic.twitter.com/NhS7Z8WYS2 — NJCAA Network (@NJCAANetwork) June 3, 2023

ENID, Okla. — The Heartland College baseball team left no doubt Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

The Hawks completed a four-game blitz of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series with an 8-6 victory over Southeastern Iowa to lock up the program's first national championship.

Heartland finished its season with a mere five losses in 62 games.

The Hawks broke on top in the first inning on a two-run triple from Corey Boyette.

Heartland's edge stood at 4-1 in the third after a run-scoring double from Mark Kattula and an RBI single from Daniel Mosele.

Bobby Atkinson blasted a two-run home run and Jacyk Uehling drove in a run with a single in the fourth for a 7-1 advantage.

The Hawks enjoyed an 8-1 cushion before Southeastern Iowa scored four in the fifth and one in the seventh to move within 8-6.

Jacob Price pitched the ninth inning for the save to preserve the win of Heartland starter Meade Johnson.

The Hawks had topped Lackawanna 6-3 in their tournament opener before clipping St. Johns River State in two tight games, 5-4 and 10-9 in 10 innings.

Ben Hartl had three hits and Sam Antonacci and Atkinson each drove in two runs against Lackawanna. Reliever Jack Stellano was the winning pitcher.

Hartl's two-run, walk-off homer gave Heartland the 5-4 win over St. Johns River State.

Mosele and Atkinson had earlier homered for the Hawks. Jake Jakubowski was the winning pitcher in relief.

Mosele's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th produced another walk-off victory in the second battle with St. Johns River State.

Kattula homered among his four hits and drove in two, while Atkinson also had two RBIs.

Stellano worked three scoreless innings of relief for the win.

Heartland Community College Day of Service HEARTLAND DAY OF SERVICE 042923-blm-loc-service2 042923-blm-loc-service3 042923-blm-loc-service4 042923-blm-loc-service5 042923-blm-loc-service6