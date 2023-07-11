NORMAL — The Heartland College baseball team’s national championship season has yielded a pair of national awards.

Hawks shortstop Sam Antonacci has been selected the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Player of the Year, while Heartland coach Chris Razo has earned Coach of the Year honors.

“Individual accolades are nice every now and then, but all Sam and I care about is winning the whole thing,” Razo said. “One of our messages is baseball is a team sport. If everybody does their part and puts up numbers, you’re going to have some success. Whatever makes the team win in the big picture is all that matters.”

Antonacci was a first team All-American and Region 24 Player of the Year after batting .515 with 14 home runs and 103 RBIs during his sophomore season at Heartland.

A Springfield native, Antonacci led the nation in batting average, RBIs, hits (106), runs (105), doubles (32) and on-base percentage (.618).

We have crowned a Champion in Enid!👑@HCC_Hawks is the NJCAA DII World Series winner for the 1st time in school history!🏆🏆🏆



Heartland holds on in an incredible game, trophy presentation begins now!#NJCAABaseball

📺: https://t.co/O4jiQFG32U pic.twitter.com/NhS7Z8WYS2 — NJCAA Network (@NJCAANetwork) June 3, 2023

“Sam Antonacci is the most talented baseball player I have ever been around and that showed up all year. He is deserving of this award, but I guarantee he only cares about our team winning the national championship," Razo said.

"Sam was the rock this season and set the tone on winning over everything. He is the most competitive person I have ever met and is going to have a long successful career."

Antonacci has signed with Coastal Carolina to continue his college career.

Razo guided Heartland to a 53-5 record. The Hawks stormed through the Region 24 Tournament and the national tournament without a loss.

“This honor is well-earned by what Coach Razo has accomplished with wins but also outside of competition. Chris embodies everything athletics at Heartland tries to accomplish. He brings the experiences and lessons learned from a very successful college and professional career," said Heartland athletics director Ryan Knox.

“You can’t ask for a better on-field performance than what our team accomplished this year with a World Series title. But off the field our players set a new high mark with GPA. Chris is a big part of what these student-athletes have been able to achieve."

Razo is a Chillicothe native who earned Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year honors at Illinois State in 2013. Razo also played in the Milwaukee Brewers minor league system.

ISU recruit picked

Incoming Illinois State freshman recruit Bryan Gonzalez was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gonzalez, a shortstop who signed with ISU last November, is a native of Hatillo, Puerto Rico and a product of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy.

