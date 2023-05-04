NORMAL — When a Heartland College batter comes to the plate, chances are better he will get on base than be retired.

That’s every plate appearance through 50 games.

No wonder opposing pitchers must consider the Corn Crib and any other field where the Hawks fly into a chamber of horrors.

Heartland’s 46-4 record has been fashioned largely by a relentless, powerful and efficient offense that sports a remarkable .510 on-base percentage.

“From an offensive standpoint, we tell our guys we can beat teams in a thousand different ways,” Hawks coach Chris Razo said. “We want to get on base and create controlled chaos. This group is invested in that.”

Ranked second nationally in junior college Division II and riding a 23-game winning streak, Heartland is averaging 11.3 hits per game while scoring 12.3 runs because of its varied methods of reaching base.

The Hawks supplement a .388 team batting average with 172 more walks (279-107), 76 more hit by pitches (124-48) and 106 more stolen bases (132-26) than its foes.

“We just go out and play. If we’re hitting .380, that’s great,” catcher Ben Hartl said. “But there are multiple ways you can go about our offense. Stolen bases create havoc on the base paths. That’s how we can get to teams.”

Hartl will play at Kansas next season while shortstop Sam Antonacci and first baseman/outfielder Bobby Atkinson are headed to Coastal Carolina.

“With our three big bats coming back, this is definitely what we were expecting,” said Razo. “Adding the freshmen we did and some of the sophomores always make a little bit of a jump, we expected to have something kind of special.”

Antonacci has compiled mind-boggling numbers with a .534 batting average, 11 home runs and 86 RBIs in 158 at-bats. He leads the Hawks with 30 stolen bases and has been caught stealing just once.

“Just getting the win at the end of the day is the biggest thing. That’s kind of what I look at the most,” Antonacci said. “We work well together. There’s been endless preparation we’ve gone through throughout the course of the year. That's what makes us a good team.”

According to Razo, Antonacci has the attention of professional scouts.

“Sam is a very special player. He’s going to have some tough decisions coming up with the draft, but right now he’s living in the moment,” Razo said. “He’s arguably the best guy we’ve ever had come through this program. A left-handed hitting shortstop of his level really doesn’t come around that often.”

Hartl is batting .408 with 52 RBIs and Atkinson is second on the team with 10 homers. Other sophomore regulars are University High product Daniel Mosele (.320) and Jacyk Uehling (.338).

Freshmen Corey Boyette (.486, 60 RBIs), TJ Williams (.444, 24 stolen bases) and redshirt freshman Gallien Coupet (.391) also have been huge contributors.

“Corey has been everything we expected and a little more,” said Razo. “TJ is a speedster. He just absolutely flies and he can literally play anywhere.”

The Hawks pitching staff has five hurlers committed to Division I programs in Meade Johnson (Maryland), Isaiah Jackson (Missouri), Jake Jakubowski (Valparaiso), Streator native Mason Telford (Western Illinois) and Jason Buhl (Western Illinois).

Heartland's starters have been Johnson (5-0 record, 3.77 ERA), Buhl (5-0, 4.00), Luke Wright (6-1, 2.77) and Cy Cox (6-0, 4.83).

“Meade Johnson has been rock solid on the front end for us,” Razo said. “Jason Buhl is an old school style pitcher not many teams have anymore, a soft-tossing lefty that throws strikes and gets outs. He mixes four pitches.”

“Our goal as a pitching staff is to give our hitters a chance to win the game,” said Johnson. “It’s always nice to be on the hill and know these guys will do anything they can to get you a big lead. It makes it easy for us.”

Enjoying baseball in February at the Corn Crib. Heartland’s Isaiah Jackson throwing heat. pic.twitter.com/LCow5xdpxo — Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 26, 2023

Will Fletcher (1.00 ERA), Jackson (1.29) and Telford (1.35) all have been effective relievers.

Back after losing two years to injury, Jackson sports a 95 mph fastball and also could be a draft pick. He has been limited to 14 innings (with 20 strikeouts) by blisters.

“His arm has held up great. That was the scouts’ and everybody’s main concern,” said Razo. “It’s been his finger. We got him healthy about a week ago. When he’s out there we’ve got a chance to beat anybody. We’re excited we should have him for the postseason push.”

Heartland has secured the top seed for the Region 24 Tournament on May 17-21 at the Corn Crib. Only the tournament champion advances to the World Series in Enid, Oklahoma.

“Going out there last year (and tying for fifth) was a great experience for our guys,” Razo said. “Going into the season, everybody said you guys have a chance to win it all. We’ve put that on the back burner. We’re looking at it as you’ve got to get there to win it. We know what we have to do.”

