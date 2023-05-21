NORMAL — The Heartland College baseball team completed an impressive run through the Region 24 Tournament Saturday with a 9-3 victory over Lincoln Land.
The win sends the 53-5 Hawks to the junior college Division II World Series in Enid, Oklahoma, for a second straight season.
Heartland also toppled Lewis & Clark 10-2 as Ben Hartl and Bobby Atkinson had two RBIs each.
Meade Johnson was the winning pitcher.
In a 14-6 victory over Parkland, starter Jason Buhl picked up the win.
Atkinson drove in four runs and Hartl and Sam Antonacci three apiece.
