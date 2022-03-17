Heartland athletic director Ryan Knox wins national award

NORMAL — Ryan Knox of Heartland Community College has been named an Athletic Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

The Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year Award spans seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior College/Community Colleges).

Knox is one of only four junior or community college athletic directors to be recognized this year.

"Under Ryan’s leadership Heartland Athletics has seen unprecedented success for our students, both in competition and in the classroom,” said Sarah Diel-Hunt, Heartland Vice President of Enrollment and Student Services. “Over the last two years, Ryan led the department through an expansion from four to nine sports, adding women’s and men’s cross country, women’s volleyball, men’s golf and Esports.

"To say the expansion has been a success is an understatement. This year student athletes set records for team and athletic department GPA. Additionally, all four fall sports teams qualified for their national championship tournaments with men’s cross country finishing third in the nation, women’s cross country placing second and the women’s soccer winning the first national championship in the history of the program."

Knox has been at Heartland since 2006. While at Heartland he held multiple roles serving as baseball coach from 2008-2013. Since 2013 he has served in the position of Director of Athletics & Fitness and Recreation Center.

