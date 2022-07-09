Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Jim Ott enjoys memorable experience as Team USA co-coach in Arnold Palmer Cup

BLOOMINGTON — Jim Ott is not used to losing as Illinois Wesleyan's men's golf coach.

Those accolades helped Ott become Team USA co-coach for the Arnold Palmer Cup against an International squad last weekend in Switzerland. Each team consisted of 12 of the best men's and women's collegiate golfers squaring off in a Ryder Cup-style format over three days at Golf Club De Genève in Switzerland.

While the Internationals pulled away in the singles session on the final day to break an 18-all tie and beat Team USA, 33-27, that could not spoil one of the greatest weeks in Ott's life.

"Seeing the Internationals in a circle singing, 'Ole, Ole, Ole,' we had to sit and watch that. But it (the Palmer Cup) was much more than that," said Ott. "That's what they said at the beginning. Arnold Palmer always said he didn't care he won this match. It's about the relationships and team and collaboration not only between the U.S., but the Internationals and getting to know those players."

Ott was joined as Team USA co-coach by Kory Henkes, the head women's coach at Ole Miss. Oklahoma's Bill Allcorn and Wake Forest's Ryan Potter served as assistants.

Team USA was led on the men's side by Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford, who tied for fourth in the Travelers Championship the week before on the PGA Tour; Travis Vick of Texas, who helped the Longhorns win the NCAA title and was low amateur at the U.S. Open; and Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt, who took the NCAA individual title as a freshman in May.

The American women were paced by Rose Zhang, Rachel Heck and Brooke Seay of NCAA champion Stanford. Zhang, who won the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur, also was NCAA individual medalist and is the No. 1 ranked women's amateur in the world.

"My biggest revelation was how normal they are. None of them were prima donnas. That was my biggest thing, how down to earth they were," said Ott. "If you didn't know they were that great of golfers, they were typical college students."

Ott, who was accompanied to Switzerland by his wife, Kelly, enjoyed a week full of activities before the matches began. In addition to practice rounds, there was a junior clinic and numerous dinners.

Master of opening ceremonies, in which first-round matches were revealed, was CBS Sports' Jim Nantz.

One of Ott's favorite memories of the week was before the opening ceremony. He saw six or seven of the men's team gathered around someone's phone watching a YouTube video.

"They didn't know how to tie a tie," said Ott, laughing.

Ott was in charge of the men's side, but there were mixed fourball and foursomes matches that required input from all four coaches to put together pairings.

"We did a lot of research before. We talked to all the players and asked them who you know and who you're comfortable with. We talked to their (college) coaches as well," said Ott. "The four of us divided and conquered to get matchups. We had a pretty good idea going there. Once we got there, we finalized it and tweaked a couple based on practice rounds."

Ott, who was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame in December, tried to gather some information which will help him as IWU's coach in the future. He asked each of the players how much their college coach works with them on their swings.

"For the most part it was not at all," said Ott. "They said we have our own separate swing coach. I was trying to pick their brains."

There were a couple differences Ott noticed from top Division I golfers than those he sees in Division III. The misses of Team USA players, especially on drives, wasn't as great.

Yet that wasn't what impressed Ott the most.

"They never get wound up or upset," said Ott. "You see a little mild irritation, but I think they're so confident they just move on and go. I try to tell our guys (at IWU) that nothing matters but the next shot."

Ott won't forget the end of the third session late Saturday afternoon in mixed foursomes. The U.S. duo of Rachel Kuehn and Michael Brennan were clinging to a 1-up lead against the International's Aline Krauter and Frederik Kjettrup.

The Americans were desperate to win the match and get the competition back to all square heading into Sunday's singles. On the 17th, Kjettrup hit a shot off the flagstick for a gimme. However, Brennan sank a 30-footer for a halve as they hung on for a 1-up victory.

"Brennan made that putt and that place erupted," said Ott.

Even though the final day didn't go as hoped, Ott wasn't too dismayed. He enjoyed a conversation afterwards with Amy Palmer Saunders, chair of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and the Palmers' youngest daughter.

The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation champions its namesakes' legacy through grantmaking and initiatives that support children’s health, youth character development and nature-focused wellness.

"I told Arnold Palmer's daughter that at the end, by far, this goes down as one of the most meaningful experiences of my life," said Ott.