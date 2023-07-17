BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois State Amateur championship will be contested at Bloomington Country Club for the ninth time Tuesday through Thursday.

Yet as the state’s top amateur golfers arrive at BCC, it is a new endeavor for course head professional Steve Orrick Jr.

“This is our ninth time hosting, the most of any club. But it’s the first one for me,” Orrick Jr. said. “I’m excited for sure, and our membership is excited to host as well.”

Seven BCC members are part of the field for the 92nd State Am. Parker Wisdom, TJ Barger, Jacob Anderson, Jordan Carpenter, Andrew Greisiger, Tyler McNeely and Mike Milligan join defending champion Mac McClear of Hinsdale in the 135-player field.

Milligan won the 1974 State Am, while Barger has already qualified for the U.S. Amateur.

All players will shoot 18 holes on Tuesday and Wednesday. After the second round, the field is trimmed to the low 35 and ties for 36 holes on Thursday. First-round tee times range from 7:30 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.

BCC is a par-70 layout for the State Am and will play at 6,599 yards. The last time the event was held at BCC in 2018, Jordan Hahn was the winner at 3-under 277. In 2009, Luke Guthrie finished first at 4-under 276.

According to Orrick Jr., BCC superintendent Matt Harstad and his crew “will be real busy getting the golf course prepared and in condition for each of the tournament rounds.”

The sponsoring Chicago District Golf Association will consult with Harstad on pin locations, length of rough and speed of greens.

“(The greens) are firm and plenty fast right now. It should be a really good test,” Orrick Jr. said. “They are maybe a hair faster (than usual), but I wouldn’t say a ton. The biggest difference compared to our daily play will be the rough. We topped it off a little bit, but we’ve been letting it grow.”

Other area players in the field include Brian Zimmerman of Normal, David Marquardt and Mike Henry of Bloomington, Branden Mounce and Michael Mounce of El Paso and Pontiac’s Todd Manning.

The Mounce brothers are riding the momentum of winning their second straight Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament on Sunday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

“It definitely helps playing a lot of golf, getting a lot of rounds under your belt and having some sort of tournament mindset as opposed to just playing with your buddies,” said Michael Mounce.

Henry qualifies for Senior Am

Earlier this month, Henry qualified for the U.S. Senior Amateur by taking medalist honors at the Kankakee Elks County Club in St. Anne.

Henry shot a 4-under 68 to earn a spot in the Senior Amateur on Aug. 26-31 at Martis Camp Club in Truckee, California.

