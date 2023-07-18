BLOOMINGTON – It was important for Mike Milligan to play in the 92nd Illinois State Amateur Golf Tournament on Tuesday at his home course, Bloomington Country Club.

It was even more important for Milligan to simply play.

“I just think of myself in that chemo bed. It was three years ago I was diagnosed (with nasal cancer),” Milligan said. “They gave me a 50-50 chance of living. It was rough. I didn’t know if I would ever play again. To come here, it’s so rewarding. I’m just so blessed.”

The 70-year-old Milligan, a still practicing once a week Bloomington dentist, didn’t just play 49 years after winning this tournament in 1974, he achieved what he called his “beyond a dream goal" with a first-round 9-over 79.

“I just said to myself if I can have nine pars and no double bogeys, I will be able to shoot 79,” he said. “From the first tee, that’s what I said. And I did it. I’m just so tickled I represented us 70-plus year olds with a round in the 70s.”

Milligan, whose daughter Marisa has taken over his practice at Eastland Dental Center, had to grind out pars on the final two holes to slip under 80.

Starting on No. 10, Milligan closed with the 458-yard ninth hole, which is transformed from its normal par 5 designation to a par 4 for the State Am.

“I used to not be nervous at all in these things because I’m a competitor. But I was so nervous on that last putt, and that dang thing went right in the hole,” said Milligan, his voice cracking with emotion. “I needed that 5-footer on the last hole. I shot 79 from those tees with those kids. It’s just a blessing to be here and to be able to play.”

Playing with Dain Ritchie of New Berlin and Eric Klutke Jr. of Crystal Lake, Milligan aimed to avoid pitfalls.

“I’m 100 yards behind these kids (off the tee), but it was a treat to play with these youngsters,” Milligan said. “I bought a new putter Wednesday. It’s really helped. I just tried to keep it out of trouble, not make any mistakes and now and then get a putt. And I did.”

The return of the State Am to BCC gave Milligan a goal toward which to strive.

“It gave me motivation to try to get my game better,” he said. “I just really wanted to get my game back a little better, and it looks like I have.”

Receiving an exemption from qualifying because of his past championship, Milligan would play on the 50th anniversary of his 1974 title if he enters the 2024 State Am.

“I just might do that. We’ll see. Time will tell,” he said. “I do love this game. I just love this crazy game. It’s such a blessing for me to be able to get a little bit of my game back and feel like a golfer again.”

Stewart first round leader

Will Stewart of Lake in the Hills shot 6-under 64 to assume the first-round lead. A Western Kentucky golfer, Stewart was 6-under over a six-hole stretch of Nos. 11-16 with four birdies and an eagle.

“I was kind of steady on the front nine. I was hitting good shots not great shots and making some putts. I rolled it really well today,” Stewart said. “On the back nine, I turned up the heat and made a couple nice putts. I had a lot of good approach shots and tried to hold it coming in basically.”

Stewart eagled the 481-yard 14th hole. “I hit three really solid golf shots there,” including a 7-foot putt, he said.

Josh Anderson of St. Joseph is one stroke back at 65. In third at 66 is Justin Schwab of Beach Park.

A five-way tie for fourth at 68 includes El Paso's Michael Mounce. Part of a nine-player cluster at 69 are TJ Barger and Mike Henry, both of Bloomington, and defending champion Mac McClear of Hinsdale.

Among the nine players at even-par 70 is Tyler McNeely of Normal.

After Wednesday's second round, the top 35 and ties make the cut for 36 holes on Thursday. The second round was not completed at Pantagraph press time.

