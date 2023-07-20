BLOOMINGTON – The glow of TJ Barger’s morning round of 64 in the Illinois State Amateur Golf Tournament was dimmed only slightly by a final hole double bogey Thursday at Bloomington Country Club.

Bloomington’s Barger still carried a one-shot lead into the final 18 holes Thursday afternoon.

But whether Barger was up one or three shots, the afternoon — and once again the tournament — belonged to Mac McClear.

McClear’s sizzling final round 63 handed the Hinsdale native his second straight State Am championship with a 72-hole total of 11-under par 269. Barger was alone in second place at 274, five shots back.

“I feel like my game has been really good. I just haven’t put it all together for a whole tournament,” said McLear, a two-time Big Ten Conference champion at Iowa. “I felt like I did that this week finally.”

The only player under par in all four rounds, McClear opened his final 18 with birdies on five of the first six holes. After 10 straight pars, McClear closed with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.

“Today was real good. I drove it really well. That’s something you’ve got to do here with the trees and rough and everything,” McClear said. “I was playing from the fairway all day, which made it easy to attack. That’s what I was able to do.”

McClear fired a 69 in Thursday’s morning round.

“I figured out my wedges a little more. I was hitting them past the hole and had to be defensive,” he said. “I figured out what I had to play in terms of the bounce, and I was able to hit a couple close which really helped. I didn’t make a ton of putts.”

Barger, who confirmed he is transferring from Illinois to Illinois State for the upcoming college season, eagled the 342-yard fifth hole and the 481-yard 14th hole during his morning round.

“I played solid both rounds. I was pleased with how everything went this week,” said Barger. “I drove it great all day and yesterday, all week really. I just kept myself in play.”

Barger admitted thoughts of a course record “kind of got in my head a little too much and resulted in a double bogey at the end.”

Barger was aware of McClear’s red-hot afternoon start.

“I was following the leader board going into the back nine, so I knew I had to play a little more aggressive,” he said. “Nothing was falling. You have to stay below the hole on this course or else you’re going to leave yourself the possible three putt.

"I didn’t give myself many birdie opportunities inside 20 feet. I was just lagging the ball really well and making my pars.”

Tyler Isenhart of Geneva was third at 3-under 277. Tied for fourth at 279 were Heartland College golfer Mason Minkel of Pekin and Rockford’s Marcus Smith.

Mike Henry of Bloomington tied for seventh at 2-over 282. Henry shot rounds of 75 and 70 on Thursday.

Bloomington’s Parker Wisdom tied for 15th at 286. Wisdom’s Thursday morning round of 69 was his best of the tournament.

Michael Mounce of El Paso ended at 287 to tie for 19th. Tyler McNeely of Normal tied for 28th at 294.

Photos: Final round of the State Amateur Golf Tournament at Bloomington Country Club